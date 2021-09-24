Hawks to Hold ‘2021 Open Practice Presented By Sharecare on Saturday, Oct. 2

ATLANTA – Today, the Atlanta Hawks announced their 2021 Open Practice presented by Sharecare, will be held on Saturday, Oct. 2 at 6 p.m. at the award-winning State Farm Arena. The team’s Open Practice is the chance for fans to watch a real NBA practice run by Hawks Head Coach Nate McMillan and get a first look at the team’s 2021-22 roster. Following the conclusion of practice, fans are invited to stay in their seats for a special Rookie Talent Show.

Sharecare (Nasdaq: SHCR), the official jersey patch partner of the Hawks, will provide the first 1,500 fans in attendance with a limited-edition Atlanta Hawks t-shirt. This giveaway will be available to fans who arrive before 5:30 p.m., while supplies last. Members from the Hawks Entertainment teams including Harry the Hawk and the ATL Hawks Dancers will also be on site.

“We are thrilled to welcome Hawks fans back to State Farm Arena,” said Hawks CEO Steve Koonin. “Our Open Practice presented by Sharecare is an incredible opportunity to see our team’s newest players.”

In the past years, the Rookie Talent Show featured singing or dancing performances by Trae Young, Kevin Huerter, De’Andre Hunter and others. This year’s rookie talent show will feature 2021 first-round draft pick Jalen Johnson and 2021 second-round draft pick Sharife Cooper. Special appearances also will be made by second-year player Onyeka Okongwu and two-way guard Skylar Mays.

Prior to the start of the Open Practice, the Hawks Basketball Academy will host their 10th annual Jr. Hawks Coaches Clinic presented by adidas. This clinic provides coaches of all levels the opportunity to learn from McMillan and the Atlanta Hawks coaching staff. The clinic will take place from 3:30 – 5 p.m. Those interested in signing up, can click here.

Fans should enter State Farm Arena through Gates 1-5 as doors will open at 5 p.m. Seating is general admission. Fans can purchase tickets for $5 at Hawks.com/OpenPractice. All ticket proceeds will go to the Atlanta Hawks Foundation. All fans are required to wear a mask and have a ticket to attend. Information about COVID-19 health and safety measures and protocols at State Farm Arena are available at StateFarmArena.com/Safety.

Media interested in covering the upcoming Jr. Hawks Coaches Clinic presented by adidas and/or the Open Practice presented by Sharecare should RSVP directly to brandcomms@hawks.com by Friday, Oct. 1 at 10 a.m. Access instructions will be distributed upon confirmation of RSVP.