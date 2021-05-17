Hawks Guard Trae Young Named NBA Eastern Conference Player of the Week

ATLANTA – Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young was named NBA Eastern Conference Player of the Week for games played May 10-16, it was announced today. The third-year guard averaged 24.3 points on .471 shooting and 8.5 assists in 29.0 minutes per game in leading the Hawks to an undefeated 4-0 week. Among Eastern Conference players, he was 6th in points per game and tied for 4th in assists per game. The Hawks have now won 11 straight at State Farm Arena, the longest active home win streak in the NBA. This is the third time in Young’s career that he has won Player of the Week honors (for games played March 18-24, 2019 and Oct. 22-27, 2019).

Young started the week with a 36-point, six-rebound, nine-assist effort in a 125-124 win over the Wizards. In a rematch against Washington two days later, he tallied 33 points, eight rebounds and nine assists in 37 minutes. He scored 18 points and dished out seven assists in 26 minutes in a 116-93 victory over Orlando on May 13 and closed the week by nearly recording a double-double with 10 points and nine assists in 16 minutes against Houston last night.

A 2020 NBA All-star, Young averaged 25.3 points (14th in the NBA), 3.9 rebounds and 9.4 assists (2nd in NBA) in 33.7 minutes per game in his third NBA season, starting all 63 games he played in. He was the only player in the NBA this season to average at least 25 points and nine assists.

At 41-31 (.569), the Hawks finished 5th in the Eastern Conference, earning their first trip to the NBA Playoffs since the 2016-17 season. The Hawks will tip-off the 2021 NBA Playoffs this weekend at New York against the Knicks.

Tonight, the Hawks are shining a light on the importance of mental health by hosting a conversation between Young and Dr. Kensa Gunter during a special edition of Hawks at Home.