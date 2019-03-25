Hawks Guard Trae Young Named Eastern Conference Player of the Week

ATLANTA -– Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young was named NBA Eastern Conference Player of the Week for games played March 18-24, it was announced today. The first-year guard from the University of Oklahoma averaged 25.3 points and 11.3 assists in three games, leading the Hawks to a 2-1 record against foes who entered the contests with a combined .628 winning percentage, capped by a game-winning shot in a 129-127 victory over Philadelphia.

Young compiled three straight games with at least 20 points and 10 assists, tied for the longest streak in the Eastern Conference this season. The six-foot-two point guard opened the week with his highest assist total of the stretch, handing out 12 helpers and scoring 21 points against Houston on March 19. On March 21, Young scored a team-high 23 points and recorded a game-high 11 assists in a 117-114 victory over Utah.

The No. 5 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, Young totaled 32 points (11-20 FGs, 4-9 3FGs, 6-7 FTs), 11 assists, six boards and a block against the Sixers on March 23. Young sealed the victory with a game-winning floater with 0.1 seconds remaining on the clock. Young’s 32 points and 11 assists marked the fifth time this season he’s totaled at least 30 points and 10 assists in a game, tying him with Stephen Curry and Michael Jordan for the second-most such contests by a rookie in NBA history.

Young, who took home Kia NBA Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month honors for November, January and February, is the first rookie in either conference to win Player of the Week this season and the first Hawks player to win the award since Paul Millsap on April 11, 2016.

Through 74 starts, Young is averaging 18.7 points, 7.9 assists (fourth in the NBA) and 3.6 rebounds this season. Young’s 583 total assists lead all Eastern Conference players this season (second in the NBA).

The Hawks visit the New Orleans Pelicans tomorrow at 8 p.m. ET on FOX Sports Southeast.