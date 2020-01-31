Hawks, Entercom Extend, Grow Broadcast Partnership With New Multi-Year Contract Agreement

ATLANTA - Last night, during the Atlanta Hawks game versus the Philadelphia 76ers, the Atlanta Hawks and Entercom, a leading media and entertainment company and the unrivaled leader in sports radio, announced a new multiyear contract extension of their broadcast partnership. The extension includes the broadcast of all 82 Hawks’ regular season and all postseason games on 92.9 The Game (WZGC-FM), the exclusive flagship home of the Atlanta Hawks, as well as 30-minute pre- and postgame shows. As part of the agreement, sister stations V-103 (WVEE-FM) and Star 94.1 (WSTR-FM) will provide additional promotional support.

"We have truly enjoyed our partnership with the Atlanta Hawks over the past 6 years and are looking forward to collaborating even further with the team,” said Rick Caffey, Senior Vice President and Market Manager, Entercom. “We couldn’t be more excited to continue to partnering with a first-class organization who invests in their fans and community in a way that aligns with our own.”

“We are so excited to not only extend but grow our partnership with Entercom. 92.9 The Game continues to be the preeminent sports talk station in Atlanta, and we are proud to have a radio partner with tremendous programming, expert talent calling the games and a passion for engaging fans throughout greater Atlanta,” said Andrew Saltzman, Executive Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer.

Calling the action for the Hawks in his 35th season is the ‘Voice of the Hawks’ Steve Holman. A four-time recipient of the Georgia Sportscaster of the Year (2014, 2016, 2017, 2019) award by the National Sports Media Association, Holman has never missed a Hawks regular season or playoff broadcast with his consecutive games streak at 2,630. Leading into the games is the Hawks Pregame Show hosted by Mike Conti, the current play-by-play voice of Atlanta United FC. In addition to hosting the pre- and postgame shows, Conti joins Holman on-air throughout the season for a select number of games.

In addition to the games, 92.9 The Game will continue to be home to three unique shows featuring the leadership of the Atlanta Hawks franchise. Each Tuesday morning at 8:20 a.m. during “The Morning Show with John & Hugh,” President of Basketball Operations and General Manager Travis Schlenk calls in for the “Schlenk Report.” Every Thursday morning at 7:40 a.m., Head Coach Lloyd Pierce breaks down the games for the fans during “The Morning Show with John & Hugh” and CEO Steve Koonin closes the week out on “Catching up with Koonin” on Friday’s at 4:40 during “Dukes & Bell.”

Listeners can tune in 92.9 The Game (WZGC-FM) in Atlanta, as well as nationwide on the RADIO.COM appand website. Fans can also connect with the station on social media via Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

92.9 The Game is a RADIO.COM station. RADIO.COM, the fastest growing digital audio app in the United States and the leader in local sports coverage, currently has over 500 stations and thousands of podcasts, with more added continuously on its rapidly growing platform. RADIO.COM is a part of Entercom.