ATLANTA HAWKS AND CHICK-FIL-A® ATLANTA BRING FIRST-OF-ITS-KIND FAN ZONE TO THE ALL-NEW STATE FARM ARENA

ATLANTA – The Atlanta Hawks Basketball Club and Chick-fil-A® Atlanta today announced an evolution of their long-standing partnership with the creation of the first-of-its-kind Chick-fil-A Fan Zone inside the all-new State Farm Arena. The expansion of the collaboration not only includes Chick-fil-A’s first-ever Fan Zone in a sports and entertainment venue, but two in-arena Chick-fil-A restaurant locations, a first for the home of the Hawks, and features the return of some well-loved in-game activations.

“We are thrilled to continue our partnership with Chick-fil-A inside the all-new State Farm Arena,” said Hawks Senior Vice President of Corporate Partnerships & Premium Sales, Michael Drake. “It’s extremely exciting to work with a partner who joins us in prioritizing the fans’ experience and enhancing the environment in a state-of-the-art arena built especially for this great city.”

The Chick-fil-A Fan Zone will be located in sections 207-211, consisting of 1,093 seats and feature custom Chick-fil-A Cow –themed branding. Conveniently located just outside the section will be one of two locations to purchase Chick-fil-A inside State Farm Arena. The other location will be at the north end of Hawk Walk Market, outside of Section 116.

“I am excited to see these two Atlanta icons take this step to deepen our relationship,” said Chick-fil-A Atlanta Restaurant Operator Jonathan Hollis. “I am confident the fans of both will cherish the memories our partnership will create for years to come.”

For one low price fans can purchase the Chick-fil-A Fan Pack, which is available for all home games except those on Sundays. Each Fan Pack includes four Hawks tickets and four promotional cards redeemable for free Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich meals. These meal cards can be used inside State Farm Arena for the first time ever and at participating Atlanta-area Chick-fil-A restaurants.

Returning this season for every game is the Fowl Shot Promotion, which gives fans the opportunity to win a free Chick-fil-a Sandwich if a member of the opposing team misses two free throw attempts in a single trip to the foul line during the fourth quarter. The deal is good for fans in attendance and redeemable the next day at participating Atlanta-area Chick-fil-A restaurants. Additionally, at 20 games this season, the club will also continue the wildly popular Cow Parachute Drop, where plush cows are dropped from the arena catwalks down to the fans by tiny parachutes. This year, select fans will be able to trigger the start of the drop by pushing a mobile button that will be placed in the arena on activation days.

