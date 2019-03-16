Hawks To Celebrate Atlanta United's 2018 MLS Cup Victory During Game Vs. Houston Rockets On March 19

ATLANTA – The Atlanta Hawks plan to celebrate Atlanta United FC’s 2018 MLS Cup Victory by welcoming Atlanta United Owner Arthur Blank, club President Darren Eales and other key executives and players to the Hawks game against Houston on Tuesday, Mar. 19. As part of the ceremony, ATL UTD will take centercourt to hoist the coveted 2018 MLS Championship trophy, which the club earned as part of a 2-0 victory over Portland Timbers on Dec. 8, 2018.

“We want to congratulate Atlanta United on their 2018 MLS Cup Victory,” Hawks’ CEO Steve Koonin said. “Since ATL UTD’s debut, they have been exemplary in how they have conducted their business on the field which has been highlighted by winning the MLS Cup and parading through downtown Atlanta at the end of last year.”

Atlanta United FC and Atlanta Falcons Owner Arthur M. Blank will receive special recognition as part of the team’s 50thAnniversary celebration, which has celebrated former Hawks players, coaches, executives and significant contributors to the city of Atlanta. Formed in 1995, the Blank Foundation has invested more than $400 million in early childhood development, education, green space, community transformation, military, social justice and the arts, and leads giving programs for each of the Blank Family of Businesses, including the AMB West, Atlanta Falcons, PGA TOUR Superstore, and Atlanta United. Joining him will be Atlanta United President Darren Eales as well as more than 20 players from this season’s roster.

“We’ve always had a great relationship with the Atlanta Hawks and we’re thankful the organization has invited us to celebrate our championship season at State Farm Arena,” Atlanta United President Darren Eales said.

