Hawks to Celebrate Team's History as Part of NBA’S 75th Anniversary Season During Jan. 12 ‘Forever 404 Night’ Game Presented By Michelob ULTRA

ATLANTA – As part of the team’s on-going celebration of the NBA’s 75th Anniversary season, the Atlanta Hawks announced today that they will welcome back numerous alumni to participate in various ceremonial activities at the team’s game vs. Miami on Wednesday, Jan. 12. Highlighting the ‘Forever 404 Night’ game, presented by Michelob ULTRA, will be the unveiling of a new banner recognizing the 12 seasons in franchise history in which the Hawks have earned a Division Championship.

Previously, only banners recognizing division titles won since the team moved to Atlanta in 1968 hung from the rafters at State Farm Arena. The new banner, which will be unveiled at halftime, honors the six Division Championships teams from the St. Louis-era of Hawks history (1957, 1958, 1959, 1960, 1961, 1968), as well as the six Atlanta-era Division Championship squads (1970, 1980, 1987, 1994, 2015, 2021).

“As we continue to celebrate the league’s 75th Anniversary Season, we thought it was the perfect time to hang this new banner that proudly recognizes all 12 Division Championships in Hawks franchise history,” said Hawks CEO Steve Koonin. “We wanted to wait and recognize our most recent Division title on a Forever 404 Night, which celebrates everything that makes Atlanta great, because we all saw how our team’s performance last season captivated and united the city of Atlanta during that unforgettable playoff run.”

Additional celebrations planned for this special evening include: a postgame jersey swap, presented by Sharecare, will take place between Hawks great Dikembe Mutombo and current Hawks center Clint Capela, and an appearance by Hawks great Steve Smith will be enjoying the game from the courtside Michelob ULTRA seats. In-arena content throughout the evening will also highlight historical moments in Hawks franchise history and feature video vignettes about some of the team’s legends.

Wednesday night’s game will be the fourth of 12 ‘Forever 404’ nights, which pay homage to Atlanta culture, past, present and future.

Limited tickets remain for this game presented by Michelob ULTRA on Wednesday, Jan. 12 at Hawks.com/tickets.