Hawks to Celebrate Atlanta Braves’ 2021 World Series Victory During Tomorrow Night’s ‘Forever 404 Night’ Game vs. Utah

ATLANTA – The Atlanta Hawks plan to celebrate the Atlanta Braves’ 2021 World Series victory by hosting Braves stars and senior-level executives during the Hawks game against Utah on Thursday, Nov. 4. In a one-of-a-kind ceremony at State Farm Arena, the Hawks will honor the World Champion Braves. Expected to attend are Freddie Freeman, AJ Minter and Joc Pederson among many others.

Last night, the Braves earned The Commissioner’s Trophy, which the club received as part of a 4-2 series victory over Houston Astros in the 2021 World Series.

“We want to invite our city to join us in celebrating the Braves on their World Series’ victory. The Braves captivated this city with their resilience and late-game heroics and once again proved how sports can bring a community together,” Hawks CEO Steve Koonin said. “Being able to honor the Braves on a Forever 404 Night, which pays respect to what makes Atlanta great, is a perfect match.”

Key players from the Braves’ legendary run will be seated courtside and the franchise that won their first title since 1995 will be honored with special in-game video tributes throughout the evening.

Tickets for this special event can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com or Hawks.com. A fan must enter the promo code “BRAVES” to unlock the $21 offer.

“Watching the entire city unite during our postseason run was made all the sweeter with the love the Hawks players showed our team when they came out to Truist Park,” said Derek Schiller, Braves President and CEO. “It’s really great watching Atlanta athletes support one another, and tomorrow night should be the first of many celebrations in the city.”

At the beginning of this week, the Hawks announced that they will debut its 2021-22 NIKE NBA City Edition Uniforms and corresponding court during Thursday’s game. This season, the Hawks will play in 12 ‘Forever 404’ nights, which will pay homage to Atlanta culture, past, present and future.