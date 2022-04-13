Hawks Announce Sellout for Tonight's Play-In Game Against the Charlotte Hornets; Limited Number of Standing-Room Only Tickets On-Sale Now

ATLANTA – Today the Atlanta Hawks announced that their Eastern Conference Play-In Game against the Charlotte Hornets set for tonight, April 13 at 7 p.m. has officially sold out and a limited number of standing-room only tickets are on-sale now via Hawks.com/PlayIn, the only place to buy verified tickets by Ticketmaster. State Farm Arena will open to the public at 5:45 p.m. and fans are strongly encouraged to arrive early.

Fans attending tonight’s game will receive a red limited-edition, Hawks T-shirt featuring the team’s primary logo above the team’s season-long theme of “Forever 404”, which celebrates the city and honors the legacy of the greats from more than five decades of Atlanta basketball.

The winner of tonight’s game between Atlanta and Charlotte will advance to face the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 5 of the 2022 Play-In Tournament on Friday, April 15. The winner of that game will earn the eighth seed in the 2022 NBA Eastern Conference Playoffs.

To Guarantee priority access to all 2022 Playoff Games, fans are encouraged to join as Hawks Member for the 2022-23 Season. For inquiries about Hawks Membership, please call 1-866-715-1500 or visit Hawks.com/membership.