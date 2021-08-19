Hawks Announce 2021 Preseason Schedule

ATLANTA -– The Atlanta Hawks today announced the team’s four-game 2021 preseason schedule, featuring home contests against the Cleveland Cavaliers and Miami Heat, along with road games at Miami and Memphis.

Atlanta opens exhibition play on Monday, Oct. 4 at Miami (7:30 pm) before coming home to host Cleveland at State Farm Arena on Wednesday, Oct. 6 (7:30 pm). After a Saturday, Oct. 9 contest at Memphis (8 pm ET), the Hawks wrap up preseason with a home game against the Heat on Thursday, Oct. 14 (7:30 pm).

All four preseason games will be televised on Bally Sports Southeast and will be available on BallySports.com as well as the Bally Sports app. The preseason broadcast schedule for the Hawks’ radio flagship, Sports Radio 92-9 The Game and the Hawks Radio Network, with Voice of the Hawks Steve Holman and pregame, halftime and postgame host Mike Conti, will be announced at a later date.

Secure big savings on tickets and get playoff priority this season with a 10-Game Pack, available now. You choose from four fan-favorite themed packs including All-Star, Weekend, Eastern or Western Conference. Buy now at Hawks.com/stack. If you want more flexibility, you can build a custom Flex Plan that allows you to choose your games, seats and price. Priority deposits are available at hawks.com/flex and plans go on sale Thursday, August 26. For single games, preseason tickets are available starting August 25, and you can sign up for an exclusive presale at Hawks.com/presale to receive priority access to purchase regular season single games alongside Chase Cardholders. Limited single game tickets go on sale September 2 at 12:00pm. For more information visit Hawks.com or call 1-866.715.1500.