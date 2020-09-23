Atlanta Hawks Announce 2020 Mini-Camp Roster

Posted: Sep 23, 2020

2020 ATLANTA HAWKS MINI-CAMP ROSTER

  • Armoni Brooks - Guard - #2
  • Charlie Brown Jr. - Forward - #4
  • Clint Capela - Center - #15
  • John Collins - Forward/Center - #20
  • Bruno Fernando - Forward/Center - #24
  • Brandon Goodwin - Guard - #0
  • Kevin Huerter - Guard - #3
  • De'Andre Hunter - Forward - #12
  • Skal Labissiere - Forward/Center - #7
  • Tahjere McCall - Guard - #6
  • Mark Ogden Jr. - Forward - #26
  • Reggis Onwukamuche - Center - #32
  • Cam Reddish - Forward - #22
  • Jordan Sibert - Guard - #8
  • Trae Young - Guard - #11

COACHING/TRAINING STAFF

  • Lloyd Pierce - Head Coach
  • Melvin Hunt - Assistant Coach
  • Chris Jent - Assistant Coach
  • Greg Foster - Assistant Coach
  • Marlon Garnett - Assistant Coach
  • Matt Hill - Assistant Coach
  • Nate Babcock - Special Assistant to the Head Coach
  • Chelsea Lane - Vice President of Athletic Performance and Sports Medicine
  • Scottie Parker - Head Athletic Trainer
  • Michael Irr - Head Strength & Conditioning Coach
