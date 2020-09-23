Atlanta Hawks Announce 2020 Mini-Camp Roster
2020 ATLANTA HAWKS MINI-CAMP ROSTER
- Armoni Brooks - Guard - #2
- Charlie Brown Jr. - Forward - #4
- Clint Capela - Center - #15
- John Collins - Forward/Center - #20
- Bruno Fernando - Forward/Center - #24
- Brandon Goodwin - Guard - #0
- Kevin Huerter - Guard - #3
- De'Andre Hunter - Forward - #12
- Skal Labissiere - Forward/Center - #7
- Tahjere McCall - Guard - #6
- Mark Ogden Jr. - Forward - #26
- Reggis Onwukamuche - Center - #32
- Cam Reddish - Forward - #22
- Jordan Sibert - Guard - #8
- Trae Young - Guard - #11
COACHING/TRAINING STAFF
- Lloyd Pierce - Head Coach
- Melvin Hunt - Assistant Coach
- Chris Jent - Assistant Coach
- Greg Foster - Assistant Coach
- Marlon Garnett - Assistant Coach
- Matt Hill - Assistant Coach
- Nate Babcock - Special Assistant to the Head Coach
- Chelsea Lane - Vice President of Athletic Performance and Sports Medicine
- Scottie Parker - Head Athletic Trainer
- Michael Irr - Head Strength & Conditioning Coach
