Hawks and State Farm Arena Hire Nearly 300 Candidates On The Spot During Annual 'Holiday Hiring Fair'

ATLANTA – On Tuesday, the Atlanta Hawks and State Farm Arena hosted their annual ‘Holiday Hiring Fair’ at Puttshack, an upscale, tech-infused mini golf course in the west midtown neighborhood of Atlanta. Hundreds of candidates seeking employment learned more about the Hawks’ ‘True To You’ culture through an interactive, one-of-a-kind interview experience. At the organization’s Holiday Hiring Fair, candidates who came prepared with resumes and a positive attitude, received opportunities to interview with hiring managers of various departments such as arena conversion, food and beverage, guest experience, housekeeping, security and uniform management.

“This year’s Holiday Hiring Fair was a very successful event, but there’s still more hiring for us to do,” said Camye Mackey, Hawks and State Farm Arena Executive Vice President and Chief People, Diversity and Inclusion Officer. “As we continue to identify and hire local talent, we will also find ways to continuously improve our employee experience.”

As part of the event, approximately 350 job offers were made to candidates with an outstanding 80 percent accepting them on site. Since the start of the 2021-22 NBA season, the Hawks and State Farm Arena have hired more than 900 part-time and full-time employees.

“We have an incredible lineup of events and shows coming in 2022 to State Farm Arena,” said Brett Stefansson, Hawks’ Executive Vice President and General Manager of State Farm Arena. “Through this hiring fair, we hope that we gave candidates a memorable and positive experience that they can then translate to providing the same experience for both Hawks’ fans and concertgoers alike.”

The Hawks and State Farm Arena offer a minimum starting salary of $15 per hour for their event-day and part-time positions, along with other benefits including access to discounted medical services, five paid major holidays, paid training and development, and scholarship opportunities. New team members can also expect to receive bonuses for time, attendance and performance during their service.

Launched earlier this summer, the Hawks’ ‘True To You’ Career Center offers vocational development workshops to help build skills around resumé writing, preparing for an interview, effective communication, and customer service for those hoping to work at State Farm Arena and for those seeking employment elsewhere.

Those interested in learning more information about future employment opportunities with the Hawks and State Farm Arena should visit Hawks.com/TrueToYou.