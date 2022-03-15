Hawks and Clorox Recognize Nine Teachers from Atlanta Public Schools as part of 'Year of the Teacher' Initiative

ATLANTA – Throughout the 2021-22 season, the Atlanta Hawks and Clorox honored nine Atlanta Public School (APS) teachers for their exemplary contributions of service throughout an unprecedented school year as a part of the ‘Year of the Teacher’ initiative. The Hawks and Clorox donated more than $10,000 of product and support for all nine teachers.

“It’s been an honor to recognize local teachers all season with our partners, the Atlanta Hawks,” said Tad Kittredge, Vice President and General Manager at The Clorox Company. “They are the heroes who give so much, especially in guiding students through the uncertainty of the last two years, and it’s a small way we can show our appreciation and lend support.”

The Hawks and Clorox accepted nominations for the initiative from the public, which began in November and ran through the beginning of March. Then, a panel selected teachers for the honor, which included Clorox cleaning supplies for their schools, two tickets to a Hawks home game, in-game recognition as the game’s honorary co-captains and a $500 gift card for school supplies.

“On behalf of APS, I would like to thank Clorox and the Hawks for continuing their support of our teachers and schools selecting our teachers through the Year of the Teacher initiative,” said Dr. Lisa Herring, Superintendent, Atlanta Public Schools. “To have these two great organizations acknowledge, celebrate and champion the hard work and dedication of our teachers was a wonderful honor for APS. Congratulations to our teachers and thank you to Clorox and the Hawks for this outstanding recognition opportunity!”

This season’s honorees for ‘Year of the Teacher’ include:

• Charles Astin – Second Grade Teacher from F.L. Stanton Elementary School

• Dorothy Chu – First Grade English Teacher for the Dual Language Immersion Program from Morris Brandon Elementary

• Ce’Zane Grant – Second Grade Teacher from KIPP Woodson Park Academy

• Christine Mitchell – Science and Math Teacher from Coretta Scott King Young Women’s Leadership Academy

• Deserae Obong – Special Education Teacher from Humphries Elementary

• George Parker – Fourth and Fifth Grade Special Education Interrelated Teacher from Harper-Archer Elementary School

• Dr. Benita Simmons – STEM Specialist from Usher-Collier Elementary School from

• Gaynell Troy – Eighth Grade Math and Computer Science Teacher from Herman J. Russell West End Academy

• Yesenia Visoso – Dual Language Pre-K Teacher from Garden Hills Elementary

In April 2021, Clorox became the Hawks and State Farm Arena’s official cleaning and disinfecting product partner as part of a multi-year partnership. In September 2021, the Hawks and Clorox joined forces to donate $100,000 and $10,000 worth of Clorox® Disinfecting Wipes to Atlanta Public Schools. The donation was presented by Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer and Hawks legend Dominique Wilkins to a group of teachers, staff and students at Emma Hutchinson Elementary School.

To learn more about the ‘Year of the Teacher’ initiative as well as its honorees, visit Hawks.com/Teacher. To learn more about the Hawks work in the community, visit Hawks.com/Community.