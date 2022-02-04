Hawks and The '85 South Show' Team Up Again for In-Game Spotlight Against Chicago on Thursday, March 3

ATLANTA – The Atlanta Hawks and the ‘85 South Show’ are teaming up for a special in-game spotlight for the team’s game against Chicago on Thursday, March 3. Along with an in-game appearance by the show’s hosts and popular comedians DC Young Fly, Karlous Miller and Chico Bean, the collaboration includes an exclusive retail capsule and special ticket package for the night.

Beginning Friday, Feb. 4, a four-piece merchandise capsule including two hoodies, one long-sleeve shirt and one short-sleeve t-shirt, featuring both the ‘85 South’ and Hawks’ ‘Forever 404’ lifestyle brands will be available exclusively in the various Hawks Shop locations inside at State Farm Arena.

“Born and raised on the Westside of Atlanta, I grew up loving the Hawks and wanting to be Dominique,” said show & company co-founder DC Young Fly. “85 South is focused on integrating with brands that celebrate Atlanta ‘s unique culture and community, so we look forward to collaborating with our Hawks for a long time to come.”

The Hawks and ‘85 South Show’ first teamed up for custom content develop to unveil the team’s 2020-21 regular season scheduled. Filmed at the award-winning State Farm Arena, the schedule reveal video featured all three hosts and mimicked the show’s off-the-top comedic commentary as it previewed the team’s home game contests.

The 85 South Show unites three of America's funniest and most fearless comedians. With more than two million subscribers and a more than a half-a-billion independent views, the trio has interviewed a slew of the best-known names in entertainment, sports, and culture including Rick Ross, Lou Williams, 2 Chainz, T-Pain and more. Hawks P.A. announcer and former host of the iconic ‘Rap City’, Big Tigger was a guest on the YouTube based talk show, where the in-game spotlight was announced. The group discussed Tigger’s legendary career as radio personality, TV host and rap artist spanning more than two decades.

Well-known for their regular appearances on the MTV series ‘Wild ‘N Out’, co-hosting the ‘BET Hip Hop Awards’, as well as national comedy tours and club dates, DC Young Fly, Karlous Miller, and Chico Bean have each garnered millions of followers on social media. The Atlanta-born DC Young Fly has also been featured in television series including ‘BMF’, ‘American Soul’ as well hosting MTV’s ‘Total Request Live’. Hailing from Miss., Miller was seen on ‘All Def Comedy’ and placed as first runner up on NBC’s ‘Last Comic Standing’. While Bean, a native of Washington D.C., has been seen on the ‘Steve Harvey Talk Show’, and national fast food and athletic advertising campaigns.

To secure the ’85 South Show Ticket Package’ which includes a ticket the team’s game on Thursday, March 3 against Chicago, the short-sleeve ‘Forever 404 x 85 South’ t-shirt and a $10 food-and-beverage credit, visit Hawks.com/85south.