HAWKS AND ADIDAS LAUNCH MULTI-YEAR PARTNERSHIP THAT INSPIRES HOOPS THROUGHOUT GEORGIA

ATLANTA – The Atlanta Hawks and global sports and lifestyle brand adidas have officially inked a multi-year partnership that covers a wide variety of marketing integrations on and off the court, highlighting some of the hottest young stars of the NBA and engaging thousands of youth athletes across Georgia. The companies will collaborate on several activations that target Hawks fans in and outside of State Farm Arena through event sponsorships, exclusive product designs, and custom digital content that leverages adidas-sponsored athletes and Hawks’ teammates John Collins, Trae Young, and newly acquired Danilo Gallinari.

As a major part of the partnership, adidas will become the presenting sponsor of the Jr. Hawks Summer Camps, the largest, co-ed basketball camp in the state of Georgia. Boys and girls, ages 6 -16, participate in skills development training and competitive play under the direction of Hawks Basketball Development coaches. Starting in 2021, over 2,000 participating campers will receive adidas shoes, as well as other branded merchandise.

Additionally, adidas will be the preferred uniform provider of the Jr. Hawks Basketball League which is made up of 20,000-plus youth players in Georgia, including those from the YMCA, Georgia Recreation and Parks Association, Boys and Girls Clubs of Georgia, Atlanta Public Schools, Jewish Community Center of Atlanta, Special Olympics, Blaze Wheelchair Basketball and other community organizations.

“We’re pleased to partner with the Atlanta Hawks” said Chris McGuire, Head of North America Sports Marketing for adidas. “Our partnership provides an exciting opportunity to combine passions for meaningful experiences.”

The Hawks Shop and hawksshop.com will have limited-edition adidas merchandise for Hawks fans to purchase at the arena or online. The collections will feature the best of adidas basketball footwear and apparel and will give Hawks fans the opportunity to wear what Trae Young features on the court.

“I could not be more excited to see two brands, who collide at the intersection of sport and culture, come together to inspire Hawks fans both young and old,” said Austin Hodges, NBA Marketing for adidas.

Other event support includes the Hawks’ annual 3 v 3 tournament that attracts more than 500 youth and adult participants. The free event is produced by the Hawks Foundation, whose mission is to teach life and leadership skills through increased access to basketball for metro Atlanta youth. Adidas will have a significant presence at these future events through product swag bags, branded jerseys, and sponsored-athlete appearances.

“It is extremely exciting for the Hawks to join forces with adidas, one the most globally recognized sports brands in the world,” said Steve Koonin, CEO of the Atlanta Hawks & State Farm Arena. “Through this collaboration, adidas will be at the forefront of inspiring fans of all ages in Atlanta to improve themselves physically and mentally through the game of basketball as our Jr. Hawks program continues to attract national recognition.”

Adidas and the Hawks began working together early in the 2019 – 20 season with the creation of an exclusive, peach colored shoe to coordinate with the Hawks’ Peachtree City Edition jersey release. Fans saw 2020 NBA All-Star Trae Young sporting these shoes several times throughout the season on the court with his Peachtree City Edition uniform. These limited-edition shoes were also gifted to a number of well-known music artists, including 2 Chainz, Quavo, Big KRIT, and Lecrae as part of the Hawks’ Peachtree Nights Halftime Concert series.

The Hawks and adidas also released a new video on social media featuring Collins and Young, highlighting what has motivated them from a young age to achieve successful careers in the NBA.