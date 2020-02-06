Hawks Acquire Derrick Walton Jr. From Clippers In Exchange For Conditional 2022 2nd-Round Draft Pick

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Hawks have acquired point guard Derrick Walton, Jr. and cash considerations from the Los Angeles Clippers in exchange for the Hawks’ 2022 second-round draft pick (protected top 55), it was announced today. The 6-foot guard appeared in 23 games (one start) with the Clippers this season, averaging 2.2 points and 1.0 assist in 9.7 minutes per game.

In a subsequent move, the Hawks have requested waivers on Walton.

