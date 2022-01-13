Hawks Acquire Kevin Knox II And First-Round Pick In Exchange For Cam Reddish, Solomon Hill And Second-Round Pick

ATLANTA – The Atlanta Hawks have acquired forward Kevin Knox II and a conditional future first-round pick (Charlotte’s protected first-round pick) from the New York Knicks in exchange for forwards Cam Reddish and Solomon Hill as well as a 2025 second-round pick and cash considerations.

Knox, 22, has played in 194 career games with the Knicks (61 starts), averaging 8.2 points and 3.1 rebounds in 20.1 minutes and scoring in double-figures 69 times. This season in 12 contests, he’s put in 3.9 points and 1.8 rebounds in 9.2 minutes.

Drafted with the ninth overall pick of the 2018 NBA Draft by the Knicks, the 6’9 Knox was First-Team All-SEC and SEC Freshman of the Year in 2018 at Kentucky. The former Florida Mr. Basketball attended Tampa Catholic High School in Tampa, FL.

Reddish has averaged 11.1 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.1 steals in 26.3 minutes in 118 games (62 starts) since being drafted 10th overall by the Hawks in 2019.

Hill played in 84 games (17 starts) in two seasons with the Hawks, averaging 3.9 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 19.7 minutes.