Half-Man Half-Amazing Leaves An Impact Beyond Dunks

Story by KL Chouinard

Lloyd Pierce and Vince Carter agree that Carter has climbed as high as he is going to climb on one all-time NBA leaderboard.

"I don't know if he's going to catch anyone else," Pierce quipped.

Ray Allen. Reggie Miller. Jason Terry. Kyle Korver. Steph Curry. Jamal Crawford. These are the six players in NBA history with more three-pointers than Vince Carter, who slid into seventh place in the Hawks' win over the Wizards last week.

"I'm satisfied with seventh," Carter said with a smile upon hearing the names. "Seventh is OK. I don't think I'm catching that group."

If you didn't realize that Carter was one of the NBA's all-time great three-point shooters, you're not alone. Sometimes the dunks get in the way.

To put it another way, if you're ever spoken with Hawks legend Dominique Wilkins about his game or heard him discuss it on TV, then you have probably also heard him say some version of, "It's hard to get 26,000 points on dunks." And obviously he didn't. Dominique scored on jump shots and floaters and turnarounds, too. He was probably the top practitioner of the bank shot in the 1980s. The Human Highlight Film dunks were the points replayed over and over again, but they weren't the only points.

A similar thing happened for Vince and his threes. They were always there. But The Half-Man, Half-Amazing dunks embedded themselves deep in the cortex of our cumulative basketball brain. The fact that he scored 6450 of his 25,085 points on threes stayed secondary in our memories.

"It's part of our human nature," head coach Lloyd Pierce said. "You remember what you remember. If you grew up just watching Dominique dunk, you're going to remember him as such. The same thing with Vince. You remember an ESPN highlight every night, just something new and different that you had never seen him doing in a game. That's what you remember him originally as."

Forgive the younger players on the roster, some of whom grew up with posters of Vince dunks on their walls, for not fully realizing where Carter stands among the ranks of the all-time great three-point shooters, having made 2150 career threes at a 37.3 percent clip.

"It makes sense now about why we rarely beat him," DeAndre' Bembry laughed.

Bembry, Carter, and Kent Bazemore form the core of a group that holds a three-point shooting competition after most practices and shootarounds. The group shoots threes from six spots on the floor. When a player makes seven in a row from one spot, they move onto the next spot. The winner is the first to finish at all six spots.

To this point in the season, Carter has won more than his fair share of games.