Hawks Could Not Escape Early Game 5 Deficit

KL Chouinard @KLChouinard

Milwaukee landed the first punch in Game 5, and the Hawks never recovered.

The Bucks dominated the first half of the first quarter. In the game's first six minutes, Milwaukee made 9 of 13 shots and rebounded all four of the shots that they missed as they raced out to an early 22-7 lead.

The Hawks fought hard to close the gap for the other 42 minutes, but the damage was done.

"They punched us in the face right away," Bogdan Bogdanovic said, "and we couldn't find the rhythm."

Bogdanovic led the comeback efforts with 28 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists and 0 turnovers, but the best player on the floor for either team was center Brook Lopez, who had 33 points, 7 rebounds and 4 blocks for Milwaukee.

In addition to controlling the painted area with dunks and well-timed blocks, Lopez held his own when the Bucks opted for a defensive strategy where they switched defenders in pick-and-roll coverages. When Lopez ended up on a smaller player, he kept his feet moving and used his size to his advantage.

Trae Young missed a second consecutive game with a bone bruise in his right foot, and his ability to compromise defenses with dribble penetration – especially a switching defense – was missed.