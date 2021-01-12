Hawks Announce Theme Nights For First Half Of 2020-21 NBA Season

ATLANTA – Today the Atlanta Hawks announced theme nights at State Farm Arena for the first half of home games for the 2020-21 NBA season. On Monday, Jan. 18, the Hawks will play the Minnesota Timberwolves for the first of four Unity Nights in the annual MLK Day Game Presented by Chase. Each Unity Night will be centered around basketball and community while aiming to unite the city of Atlanta in committing to make positive change in their communities.

“We find it so important for our organization to honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. through each of our Unity Nights this season,” said Atlanta Hawks and State Farm Arena Chief Marketing Officer Melissa Proctor. “This past year has been different for all of us, and we hope our work continues to inspire all of our fans to making a positive change.”

On each night, the team will wear their 2020-21 MLK Nike City Edition uniforms and play on the team’s coordinating homecourt. In addition, the team will honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. in-arena and on various digital platforms.

The full slate of Unity Games for the first half of the 2020-21 NBA Season:

- Monday, Jan. 18 vs. Minnesota Timberwolves during MLK Day Game Presented by Chase

- Tuesday, Jan. 26 vs. Los Angeles Clippers Presented by Emory Healthcare

- Saturday, Feb. 6 vs. Toronto Raptors

- Wednesday, Feb. 24 vs. Boston Celtics during HBCU Night Presented by Chase

Next month, the Hawks will host their annual Lunar New Year game set for Friday, Feb. 12 as the team takes on the San Antonio Spurs. The Hawks began their home schedule of the 2020-21 season on Monday, Dec. 28 in with a victory over the Detroit Pistons by a score of 128-120 on Opening Night presented by State Farm.

In October of 2020, the Hawks announced an unprecedented partnership with the estate of civil rights icon Dr. Martin Luther King Jr, the National Basketball Association (NBA), the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) and Nike with the release of its 2020-21 MLK Nike City Edition uniform. For the first time in the league’s history, the initials of an individual are featured prominently on the chest of an official NBA game uniform. The Hawks have committed to donating profits from their MLK Nike City Edition jersey sales to help promote economic empowerment in the Black community. To purchase the 20-21 Hawks MLK City Edition jersey and see the full Unity Collection, visit HawksShop.com.

Yesterday, the Atlanta Hawks announced that out of an abundance of caution and in consultation with state and local health officials, infectious diseases doctors at Emory Healthcare, that the team will continue to play games at State Farm Arena with limited guests and now target Jan. 26 for the return of ticketed fans. The safety of the fans, staff and players is of the utmost importance and in working with the NBA, local health officials and industry experts in healthcare, live events and hospitality, the Hawks & State Farm Arena have developed a comprehensive safety plan mandating face coverings, limiting capacity to allow physical distancing, increased cleaning and sanitization procedures and frequency and contactless entry and screening as well as touchless restrooms and hand sanitizer stations.

Tickets for games from Jan. 26through Feb. 24will go on-sale at a later date at Hawks.com and Ticketmaster.com. The Hawks will open at 10-percent capacity (approximately 1700 tickets) before gradually increasing throughout the season pending adequate conditions. Visit Hawks.com/schedule for more information.

