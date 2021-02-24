Atlanta Hawks Visit Toronto Raptors To Begin Season's Second Half On Thursday, Mar. 11

ATLANTA, GA – The Atlanta Hawks open the second half of the 2020-21 NBA season on Thursday, Mar. 11 facing the Toronto Raptors (in Tampa, FL) before returning home to host Sacramento two nights later on Saturday, Mar. 13, the National Basketball Association announced today as the second half of the schedule was released.

Atlanta will play 36 times in the season’s second half, including 19 contests at State Farm Arena and 17 away from home. After playing three of five at home to start the second half, the Hawks embark on an eight-game road trip, including Los Angeles (Lakers and Clippers), Sacramento, Golden State, Denver, Phoenix, San Antonio and New Orleans over the course of late March and early April.

Following the road trip, the Hawks host Golden State on Easter Sunday, Apr. 4 at State Farm Arena (7:30 p.m. tip), starting a four-game homestand. Atlanta wraps up the regular season with seven-of-the-last-eight at home. The final regular season game is slated for Sunday, May 16 against Houston.

While the Hawks will play two contests (both on the road) in March prior to the All-Star break, there will be 11 games the remainder of the month following the break (three home and eight road). Atlanta has 17 contests in the month of April (nine home and eight road) and eight in May (seven home and one road).

The Hawks play eight sets of back-to-backs in the final 36 contests, including three home/home, one road/home, three home/road and one road/road set. Atlanta is scheduled to appear on six national TV games during the second half - Mar. 26 at Golden State (ESPN), vs. Milwaukee on Apr. 15 (TNT) and four contests appearing on NBA TV, including Mar. 28 at Denver, Apr. 4 vs. Golden State, Apr. 25 vs. Milwaukee and May 10 vs. Washington.

All regionally available games will be televised on FOX Sports Southeast and FOX Sports GO with Bob Rathbun and Dominique Wilkins on the call along with courtside reporter Kelly Crull. The telecast is anchored by the network’s flagship pre- and postgame show, Hawks LIVE. FOX Sports Southeast will be rebranded to Bally Sports Southeast in the coming months. All games will also air on the Hawks’ radio flagship 92-9 The Game and the Hawks Radio Network, with “Voice of the Hawks” Steve Holman and pregame, halftime and postgame host Mike Conti.

Sign up now for priority access to a presale password for single game tickets. Presale starts on Mar. 3 at noon. Visit Hawks.com/presale or text 404.878.3888 to learn more and talk to a Hawks representative about our new 3-game Flex Plan. Inventory is limited and follows CDC guidelines.