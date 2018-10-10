Future Tapped to Perform at the Atlanta Hawks Home Opener on Oct. 24

ATLANTA -– Grammy-nominated, multi-platinum-selling, hip-hop superstar Future will be the first musical act to play halftime at an Atlanta Hawks game in the all new State Farm Arena on Wed. Oct. 24. It was announced today on V-103’s The Big Tigger Show, that Future will take the court both mid- and postgame at the Hawks home opener, which is presented by State Farm. Known for hits like “Jumpman”, “Same Damn Time” and “Mask Off”, the Atlanta-born performer will also join the Hawks in hosting 100 guests from his Freewishes Foundation for the nationally-televised game versus the Dallas Mavericks.

“It’s exciting to be part of the launching of the new season and new home of The Atlanta Hawks, the State Farm Arena,” said Future. “It makes me proud to see the cultural growth happening in the ATL."

As a part of the historic night, the franchise is also hosting 100 guests from Future’s Freewishes Foundation, whose “mission is to deliver a message of hope, perseverance and resilience to [the] community by lending support and making dreams come alive.” The Hawks will recognize the non-profit for the important work that it is doing in the Atlanta community to make a difference in the lives of others, since it was co-founded by Future, his mother Stephanie Jester and sister Tia Wilburn-Anderson.

“It’s going to be an amazing night for basketball and music as Future kicks off our concert series this season inside the new State Farm Arena,” said Steve Koonin, CEO of the Atlanta Hawks. “Future continues to embody the True to Atlantamantra, expanding his legacy in music, philanthropy and business, while giving back to the community. We are extremely excited to welcome him and host the Freewishes Foundation in our transformed building.”

In collaboration with Future’s Freebandz record label, which released his Beastmode 2 mixtape this summer, the team will sell a limited-edition, merchandise collection to commemorate the performance. Two different custom t-shirts, a hoodie and windbreaker all co-branded with the team and Freebandz logos and accented in the Hawk’s signature volt green will be available exclusively at the arena’s Hawks Shop store and online at hawksshop.com.

Doors open at 5:30pm and the game tips off at 7pm. Tickets are available now at Hawks.com

The game will be televised on FOXSports Southeast and ESPN and fans can listen on 92.9 The Game. Check your local listing for channels.