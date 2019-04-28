Five Things To Know About Alex Poythress' 2018-19 Season

Author: Kevin L. Chouinard (@KLCHouinard)

1) Alex played the 2018-19 season on a two-way contract.

Poythress split his time between the Hawks and the Erie BayHawks of the G League. In 18 games with Erie, Poythress averaged 23.7 points and 9.7 rebounds per game, while shooting 51.6 percent from the field.

2) Alex filled in admirably in Atlanta when needed.

A good example came in late December when the Hawks were in the middle of one of their best stretches of basketball. The starters got in foul trouble early, and head coach Lloyd Pierce turned to Poythress, who gave the Hawks a team-high 12 points and 4 rebounds in the first half on the road against the Timberwolves. The Hawks went on to win that game, and eventually, 5 out of 6 games near the end of the 2018 calendar year.

3) Alex shot well from long distance.

In his third NBA season, Poythress shot a career-best 39.1 percent on three-point field goals.

4) Alex was one of the Hawks' better frontcourt defenders.

Poythress showed the quickness to deal with perimeter players on switches, while at the same time demonstrating the size and strength to make plays at the rim like this one on Bam Adebayo in the preseason: