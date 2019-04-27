Five Facts To Note About Jaylen Adams' 2018-19 Season

Author: Kevin L Chouinard (@KLChouinard)

1) Jaylen signed an NBA contract Feb. 20 after starting the season on a two-way deal.

Adams began 2018-19 on a two-way contract that saw him split time between the Hawks and the Erie BayHawks of the G League. In 20 games with Erie, Adams averaged 15.3 points and 6.4 assists per game.

2) Jaylen did a super job as a spot-up shooter.

Adams averaged 1.22 points per possession as a spot-up shooter, placing him at the 92nd percentile among all NBA players.

3) Jaylen, in his own words, reflecting on the expectations he had for the season:

"By the end of the year, I wanted to be on the team and it worked out, with Jeremy (Lin) leaving. I didn’t really set a bunch of crazy goals, because I didn’t really know what to expect, where I was going to be or where I was going to end up this time of year. I think it happened way better than I could have planned it. I think it’s a testament to the work, and the organization for believing in me, trusting me – and I look forward to what’s next."

4) Jaylen took over the backup point guard duties after the All-Star break.

In 24 games after the break, Adams averaged 4.0 points and 2.5 assists per game, while steadying the bench unit over a stretch of games that saw the Hawks play some of their best basketball of the season.

5) Jaylen, on his favorite moment of the season:

"In-game, probably that quadruple-overtime game. That game was crazy, probably one of the best games I’ve ever played in. We were in there for like three hours. Playing four overtimes in the NBA, going back and getting to play them again the next game after we lost. I think that was probably a good one for me."

After losing the quadruple-overtime game to the Bulls, the Hawks traveled to Chicago and won the second half of the home-and-home series. Adams played a huge role, notching 14 points, 4 threes, 4 assists and 4 rebounds in the victory.