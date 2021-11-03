“Voice of the Hawks” Steve Holman Selected for Induction into Georgia Sports Hall of Fame

Georgia Sports Hall of Fame Chairman Loran Smith is pleased to announce the following individuals have been selected for induction into the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame. The 66th Annual Induction Ceremony will be held the weekend of February 18th and 19th, 2022. Activities will begin Friday, February 18th, with GSHF Burgess Golf Classic hosted at Idle Hour Golf and Country Club. Friday evening, the annual Jacket Ceremony will be held at the Hall. On Saturday at midday the annual Stifel FanFest Autograph session will once again be held at the Hall. FanFest is open to the public and free of charge. Saturday evening, we close out the weekend with the 66th Annual Induction Ceremony held at the historic Macon City Auditorium. Please meet the Class of 2022:

James Bankston - One of UGA’s most decorated male swimmers, James Bankston started out as a diver but transitioned to freestyle swimming. He won six SEC titles for the Bulldogs. In one season alone in 1957, James dominated the Freestyle events, winning the 220-yard freestyle, 440-yard freestyle, and the 1500-meter freestyle. He placed 6th at the National Championships in the 1500-meter. He was recognized as an All-Time Letter-winner in Swimming and Diving at UGA in 1957, 1958, and 1959, and still holds three SEC swimming records today. Upon leaving college, James became the Director of Glynn County Recreation in 1961, forming the first swimming and diving team in Glynn County. He then became the Sr. Vice President of Rich Sea Pak and retired after 40 years of service.

Alan Chadwick - A former football player, Alan Chadwick began coaching high school football at Marist School as an assistant in 1976, becoming their head coach in 1985. In 36 seasons coaching for Marist, Alan’s teams have never missed the playoffs, reaching the state finals in 1987, 1989, 2003, 2006, 2008, 2017, and 2020; winning in 1989, 2003, and 2020. In 1991, Alan received the Wayman Creel Coaching Award for outstanding contributions to coaching, and in 2004, he received the R.L. “Shorty” Doyle Award for coaching excellence from the Georgia Athletic Coaches Association. This past August, Alan crossed the 400-win mark making him the 36th high school football coach to reach such a milestone and is third all-time in Georgia history.

Stewart Cink - Originally from Florence, Alabama, but calling the Peach State his home, Stewart Cink attended Georgia Tech, playing golf for the Yellow Jackets. After graduating in 1995, he turned professional, joining the PGA Tour in 1997 and garnering Rookie of the Year. A consistently successful golfer, Stewart placed third in the Masters (2008), PGA Championship (1999), and the U.S. Open (2001). He then won the British Open in 2009 after a four-hole playoff against Tom Watson. Stewart won the Safeway Open in 2020, and more recently won the RBC Heritage in April. He became the fourth player to win twice in the same PGA season after turning 47. Each Fall, Stewart co-hosts the East Lake Invitational which benefits the East Lake Foundation.

Warrick Dunn - At Catholic High School in Baton Rouge, Warrick Dunn played quarterback, cornerback, and running back. The latter proved to be his strong suit and took him to FSU under legendary Coach Bobby Bowden, where he rushed for over 1,000 yards in three straight seasons and was a three-time First-Team All-ACC selection, winning a National Championship his freshman year. Drafted by Tampa Bay in 1997, Warrick was named AP Offensive Rookie of the Year. Signing with the Falcons in 2002, he would rack up 5,981 yards during his time in Atlanta and was named the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year in 2004. Outside of football, Warrick established his own charity and started the Homes for the Holidays program, providing homes for single-parent families.

Deon Grant - A USA Today High School All-American at Josey High School in Augusta, Georgia, Deon Grant helped lead the Eagles towards a state football championship. He was a two-time first-team All-State pick at two positions, safety and wide receiver. He would play collegiately at the University of Tennessee under legendary coach Philip Fulmer. Deon’s leaping interception in the 1998 BCS National Championship Game sealed the win for the Volunteers. He was selected as a consensus first-team All-American in 1999. Drafted by the Carolina Panthers in 2000, Deon would spend 11 seasons in the NFL playing with the Panthers, Jacksonville Jaguars, Seattle Seahawks, and the New York Giants. He helped lead the Giants’ defense in victory at Super Bowl XLVI against the New England Patriots.

Steve Holman – In his 37th season as “Voice of the Hawks,” Steve Holman has never missed a Hawks’ regular season or playoff radio broadcast, a span of more than 2,700 games. A member of the Atlanta Sports Hall of the Fame, the Georgia Radio Hall of Fame and the Georgia Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame, Holman’s play-by-play streak began in March, 1989. He has broadcast Hawks games in five different decades and around the globe, including contests from Russia, England, Puerto Rico and Canada. He was the 2014, 2016, 2018 and 2019 Georgia Sportscaster of the Year by the National Sports Media Association.

Bob Horner - At Arizona State, Bob Horner was the first winner of the Golden Spikes Award given to the best amateur baseball player in the country. He was drafted by the Atlanta Braves in 1978, where he would spend nine seasons. Bob hit a home run in his first major league game against pitcher Bert Blyleven of the Pittsburgh Pirates. He was named National League Rookie of the Year that season. In 1982, Bob was the captain of the Braves when they won the NL West title, their first in 13 seasons. In 1986, he became the 11th player in MLB history to hit four home runs in a single game. In his ten-year career, Bob batted .277 with 218 home runs and 685 RBIs. His career fielding percentage was .977. Bob was inducted into the College Baseball Hall of Fame in 2006.

Eric Zeier – A standout quarterback at Marietta High School in Marietta, GA, Eric graduated ahead of his class and joined the University of Georgia Bulldogs in 1991. There he went on to become a Heisman Trophy contender, compiling a 26-14-1 record as a starter, and winning three Bowl games during his tenure. Eric set 67 school records while at UGA, and an additional 18 SEC records, including becoming the SEC’s all-time passing leader in 1994, and only the third quarterback in NCAA Division 1 history to throw for more than 11,000 yards in his college career. Named the American Football Coaches Association First-Team All-American quarterback in 1994, Zeier closed out his 4 years at UGA with 877of 1,461 attempts for 11,153 yards, 67 touchdowns, and 37 interceptions. After several years in the NFL playing for the Cleveland Browns, Baltimore Ravens, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Atlanta Falcons, he returned to UGA, and has served as a color analyst on the Georgia Bulldogs Sports Network since 2007.