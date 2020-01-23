Short-Handed Hawks Grab Impressive Win Over Clippers

Story by KL Chouinard

John Collins was a rock for the Hawks Wednesday night in their win over LA Clippers. With Trae Young out with a right thigh contusion, Collins took over as the singular focal point of the Hawks and delivered a sizzling performance: 33 points, 16 rebounds, 3 steals, 1 block.

More should be said of Collins' success against the Clippers, and after a normal game, Collins would wrestle away all the headlines. For the Hawks, though, this wasn't a typical game. The Hawks don't usually win after falling behind by 21 points. They don't usually win on nights when they shoot 35 percent from the field. And if that's not enough, the Clippers topped the Hawks by a 150-101 margin just two months ago.



