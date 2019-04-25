Seven Ways Taurean Prince Has Shown Growth In 2018-19

5) Taurean, in his own words, on what he will work on this summer

"I've got me a little sheet right here," Prince quipped, motioning to an individualized handout Lloyd Pierce made for each of his Hawks pupils. "Obviously, it's nothing different from what I have continued to try to work on (since) transferring from a forward to a guard my junior year of college: ballhandling, decision-making, being more active without the ball, being more open, being more of an outlet for my teammates. Obviously, with better health, I'll be a better defender. I'll be able to move the way I want to. To be honest, I think it's going to be the same answer every year that I'm in the league."

6) Taurean posted a career-low turnover percentage:

In his first two seasons, Prince had turnover percentages of 15.7 and 15.3 percent, respectively. This season, in his first year in head coach Lloyd Pierce's offense, the 25-year-old dropped that number to 13.4 percent.

7) Taurean, on sorting out his role:

"I think I've found my niche in the league and that's just playing defense, getting a bucket when needed, hitting open shots, being a great teammate, and just being that tough presence for the team and not allowing other teams to think they can walk all over us and disrespect us."