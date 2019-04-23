Seven Important Facts About Huerter's Rookie Season

Story by KL Chouinard

Twitter: @KLChouinard

1) Kevin compiled an impressive rookie resumé.

Huerter finished the season eighth in total minutes played (2049), ninth in points (729), 12th in rebounds (245), sixth in assists (211) and seventh in steals (65). Part of the reason that Huerter could put together such lofty totals is that he made huge strides from where he was as a player at the start of the preseason, and he earned head coach Lloyd Pierce's trust that he could play at the NBA level. By the end of the season, Huerter had started 59 games at the shooting guard spot and produced at a level that merited that role. 2) The Hawks were far better with Kevin on the court.

Individual stats are good, but an even more important quality is making the other basketball plays that contribute to winning, like making the right decisions on defense, taking care of the ball, and spacing the floor.

Kevin Huerter did all of that and more – and the Hawks played better when Huerter had a bigger role. The team posted a 24-35 record in games that Huerter started; in the games where Huerter came off the bench or did not play, the Hawks were 5-18.

3) Kevin, in his own words, on his plan for the summer

"Right now, I don't think the plan is to play in Vegas. I'll be going out there, I'll be out there with the team, but I don't think I'll be playing. Other than that, the summer will be about getting stronger and trying to get better. I'll be here (in Atlanta)."

4) Kevin showed he could take over a game.

Huerter scored a career-high 29 points in a road win over the playoff-bound 76ers in January. He hit a huge three-pointer in the final minute to tie the game before nabbing a steal that helped set John Collins up for the game-winning basket.