Hawks Sign Skylar Mays To Two-Way Contract

ATLANTA – The Atlanta Hawks today announced the team has signed guard Skylar Mays to a two-way contract. Per team policy, terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

Mays, a 6’4 guard, averaged 3.8 points and 1.1 rebounds in 8.2 minutes as a rookie for the Hawks last season (.449 FG%, .350 3FG%, .880 FT%) in 33 contests. He scored in double-figures five times, including Feb. 12 vs. San Antonio, when Mays set a career-high in points (20), adding three assists in 17 minutes (7-10 FGs, 4-5 3FGs, 2-2 FTs). In Atlanta’s final regular season game (May 16 vs. Houston), he finished with 16 points, a career-best seven assists and two blocks in a career-high 27 minutes (7-11 FGs, 2-5 3FGs). Mays also played in seven postseason games, totaling eight points.

In four contests with the Hawks at the 2021 NBA Las Vegas Summer League, he compiled 18.8 points, 3.8 assists, 2.5 rebounds and 1.5 steals in 28.7 minutes (.463 FG%, .333 3FG%, 16-16 FTs).

Selected by the Hawks in the second round (50th overall) of the 2020 NBA Draft, Mays originally signed a two-way contract with the Hawks on Nov. 24, 2020. As a senior at LSU in 2019-20, he averaged 16.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.8 steals in 34.5 minutes, earning first-team All SEC honors. The three-time CoSIDA Academic All-American was the 2020 Academic All-American of the Year. He is a summa cum laude graduate with a degree in kinesiology.