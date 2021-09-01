Hawks Sign Clint Capela To Contract Extension

ATLANTA – The Atlanta Hawks today announced the team has signed center Clint Capela to a contract extension, which begins with the 2023-24 season. Per team policy, terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

The 6’10 Capela averaged 15.2 points, 14.3 rebounds and 2.1 blocks in 30.1 minutes in 2020-21 (.594 FG%, .573 FT%), leading the NBA in rebounding, while finishing third in blocks per game and 10th in field goal percentage. He recorded 48 double-doubles, scoring 10-19 points 32 times and 20-29 points on 18 occasions. He finished sixth in Defensive Player of the Year voting.

“Clint is one of the premier defensive and rebounding big men in the league. His presence in the paint and voice on defense had a tremendous impact on our success last season,” said Hawks President of Basketball Operations and General Manager Travis Schlenk. “He is a great teammate who leads by example and we are excited to have him as a part of our team long-term.”

He pulled down 10-or-more rebounds 56 times and 20-or-better six times, tops in the NBA. He also recorded three 20-point/20-rebound contests. His 18 games of 15 points and 15 rebounds also led the league. He led the team in scoring four times, in rebounding 57 times, in blocks 45 times and in steals 12 times.

Capela’s 236 rebounds in March were the second-highest total by a Hawks player in a month since Kevin Willis pulled down 267 in November 1991.

In 18 starts for the Hawks during the 2021 postseason, Capela averaged 10.1 points, 11.2 rebounds and 1.1 blocks in 31.6 minutes (.603 FG%).

Entering his eighth NBA season, Capela has appeared in 397 career regular season games (337 starts) with the Hawks and Houston Rockets, averaging 12.7 points, 10.4 rebounds and 1.6 blocks in 26.6 minutes (.626 FG%, .534 FT%). He’s played in 79 career playoff contests, putting up 8.7 points, 8.5 rebounds and 1.3 blocks in 23.7 minutes (.605 FG%).