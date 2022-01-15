Hawks Recognize Atlanta's Own Ryan Wilson & TK Petersen With 'Forever 404 Honors Presented By Sharecare'

ATLANTA – Prior to Saturday evening’s Atlanta Hawks game, the Hawks announced Ryan Wilson and TK Petersen, co-founders of TGS Holdings and The Gathering Spot club, as the sixth recipients of the ‘Forever 404 Honors presented by Sharecare.’ Throughout this season, the Hawks, who are playing in 12 ‘Forever 404’ nights, and Sharecare, the team’s official jersey patch partner, are recognizing 12 local community members who are committed to serving Atlanta and embody a unique combination of cause, culture and community. On these ‘Forever 404’ nights, the Hawks will wear their 2021-22 NIKE NBA City Edition uniforms and play on the corresponding court at State Farm Arena.

Ryan Wilson is the Co-Founder and CEO while TK Petersen serves as the Co-Founder and CFO of The Gathering Spot, a private membership club for diverse creatives, business professionals and entrepreneurs, and the club regularly hosts culturally impactful events. The first club was founded in Atlanta in 2016 and has since expanded to Washington, D.C., and Los Angeles. The duo has been recognized in various national publications for their work with The Gathering Spot such as The New York Times, Forbes, Fast Company, Essence, Black Enterprise, USA Today and more.

For their efforts with The Gathering Spot, Ryan Wilson and TK Petersen were honored by Atlanta Business Chronicle’s 40 Under Forty in 2020, Atlanta Magazine’s Atlanta’s 500 Most Powerful Leaders from 2019 through 2021 and The Root 100 and Ebony 100’s Most Influential African Americans.

Additionally, Ryan Wilson received the John Lewis Emerging Leader Award from the 100 Black Men of Atlanta and was also selected to join the inaugural class of Shea Moisture’s Social Justice Coalition. He currently serves on the boards for Hands on Atlanta, Usher’s New Look, The Woodruﬀ Arts Center, The Atlanta Business League, Committee for a Better Atlanta, The Community Foundation for Greater Atlanta and Peace Preparatory Academy.

TK Petersen currently serves as a board member for the Atlanta Convention & Visitors Bureau, Harvard Diversity Project and re:imagine/ATL. He is also an active member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Incorporated. Recently, TK Petersen oversaw the opening of The Gathering Spot in Washington D.C. and is leading the expansion efforts for a location in Los Angeles as well as the digital expansion of the club.

Sharecare will donate $1,000 to Usher’s New Look Foundation in honor of the impact of Ryan Wilson and TK Petersen in the Atlanta community. In addition to receiving a donation to their organization of choice, each ‘Forever 404’ honoree also will receive four tickets to a Hawks game and a custom-framed Hawks 2021-22 NIKE NBA City Edition jersey.

“Efforts like those led by our ‘Forever 404’ honorees are what make us proud of the legacy and future of Georgia,” said Dawn Whaley, president and chief marketing officer of Sharecare. “These incredible leaders exemplify Sharecare’s mantra that we are ‘all together better,’ and with their fierce dedication to sharing care with those in our communities, they not only forge a brighter future for Georgia, but also inspire us all in this important pursuit.”

In 2017, the Hawks and Sharecare began a multiyear partnership, united by a shared vision for improving health and well-being across Georgia communities. Known as the Sharecare Movement, the collaboration between the Hawks and Sharecare continues to rally people and organizations statewide around community well-being, including social and philanthropic efforts to advance it for all in Georgia.

Learn more about the Hawks’ Forever 404 Honorees by visiting: Hawks.com/Forever.