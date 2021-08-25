Hawks Name Nick Van Exel Assistant Coach

ATLANTA – The Atlanta Hawks today named NBA veteran player and coach Nick Van Exel as an assistant coach. Per team policy, terms of the agreement were not disclosed. He was previously a player development instructor for the Hawks from 2010-12.

“Since his playing career ended, Nick has been very successful in helping develop young guards for the teams he’s worked with, including several that have turned into All-Stars,” said Hawks Head Coach Nate McMillan. “We feel he’ll be a great addition helping our young core guards continue to progress.”

Van Exel returns to Atlanta from the Dallas Mavericks, where he was a scout the last two seasons. The former head coach of the Texas Legends of the NBA G League (2015-16), Van Exel also has coaching experience with the Memphis Grizzlies (2016-19), Milwaukee Bucks (2013-14) and Texas Southern University (2009-10).

The 1998 NBA All-Star played 13 years in the league (1993-2006) with the LA Lakers, Denver Nuggets, Dallas Mavericks, Golden State Warriors, Portland Trail Blazers and San Antonio Spurs. In 880 career regular season games (670 starts), he averaged 14.4 points, 6.6 assists and 2.9 rebounds in 32.9 minutes (.405 FG%, .357 3FG%, .794 FT%). He also saw action in 76 playoff games (27 starting assignments), averaging 13.6 points, 4.5 assists and 2.9 rebounds in 31.4 minutes.

The native of Kenosha, WI started his collegiate career at Trinity Valley Community College (Athens, TX) before spending his final two seasons at University of Cincinnati, where he was named Associated Press Third-Team All-American as a senior. Van Exel was selected by the Lakers in the second round (37th overall) of the 1993 NBA Draft.