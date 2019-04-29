Five Things to Know About Kent Bazemore's 2018-19 Season

2) Kent was one of four Hawks to score 30 or more points in a game this season.

Trae Young, Alex Len and John Collins also achieved the feat.

Bazemore's career-high coming into the season was 29 points. Bazemore scored a career-high 32 points against Dallas on Oct. 24 and matched that total with another 32 against the Pacers on Dec. 26.

3) Kent thrived in all sorts of roles over the course of the season.

Bazemore started the first 19 games of the season before graciously returning to a role that primarily saw him play from the bench . In his first game returning to a substitute role, Bazemore made 9 of 11 shots and scored 20 points in a one-point win over Charlotte that ended with Bazemore hitting the eventual game-winning shot.

4) Kent finished second on the Hawks in steals and third in blocks.

Bazemore took 89 steals from opponents in 2018-19, and, despite standing just 6-foot-5, he finished third on the Hawks with 42 blocks. Baze's blocks deserved whatever superlatives anyone wanted to apply to them.