Five Things to Know About Deyonta Davis' 2018-19 Season
Fernando Medina/NBAE/Getty Images
Story by KL Chouinard
Twitter: @KLChouinard
1) Deyonta signed his first 10-day contract with the Hawks on March
Davis also signed a second 10-day contract before signing a multiyear deal with the Hawks. In 9 games with the Hawks, Davis averaged 4.0 points and 4.0 rebounds per game.
2) Deyonta shot well around the rim.
Davis connected on 68.2 percent of the shots that he took within three feet of the rim.
Trae Young finds Deyonta Davis with a perfect lob over the defense. pic.twitter.com/lWRVyKHjbM— FOX Sports: Hawks (@HawksOnFSSE) March 31, 2019
3) Deyonta teamed up with Vince Carter for a second time in his career:
Davis and Carter were also teammates during the 2016-17 season with the Memphis Grizzlies.
"We just picked up where we left off," Davis said. "We still have the same friendship. He’s just like a big brother. The whole time he was telling me to keep working (because) this is where I belong, so why not continue to show what I could do?"
4) Deyonta had his best game of the season in San Antonio.
On Apr. 2 against the Spurs, Davis scored 9 points and tied a career-high with 11 rebounds in just 20 minutes played.
5) Deyonta played well in the G League.
Prior to joining the Hawks, Davis played in the G League. In 43 games with the Santa Cruz Warriors, Davis averaged 9.7 points and 7.4 rebounds in 23.4 minutes per game. He finished seventh in the G League in field-goal percentage (59.1 percent).
NEXT UP: