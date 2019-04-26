Five Important Facts About DeAndre' Bembry's 2018-19 Season
Scott Cunningham/NBAE/Getty Images
Story by KL Chouinard
Twitter: @KLChouinard
Twitter: @KLChouinard
1) DeAndre' was the only Hawk to play in all 82 games.
After playing 38 games in his rookie season and 26 in his sophomore campaign, Bembry went wire-to-wire for the Hawks in 2018-19.
"I needed this season, to be honest, to put myself out there," he said. "I haven't really done anything, to be honest, since I've been here. Rookie year, didn't play at all. Last year, I was hurt with so many injuries. This year, with the new coaching staff coming in, new trainers, everything, I just felt like it was a fresh start for me. I think that really helped me and was the start for me. This past summer was my best summer as far as getting better and I think it showed. I just tried to come in, play hungry, humble, and it just shows who I am. I needed this year to show the league, show myself, gain some confidence, and show the type of player I am."
2) DeAndre' set a number of career-best marks.
Coming off the bench in 67 of his 82 games, Bembry set career highs in points per game (8.4), assists per game (2.5), rebounds per game (4.4) and steals per game (1.3).
His 202 total assists, another career high, placed him third on the Hawks for 2018-19.
3) DeAndre' also set a number of single-game bests.
He achieved single-game high marks in points (19, Jan. 4 at Milwaukee) and rebounds (16, Oct. 24 vs. Dallas), while tying career bests in assists (7, Mar. 3 at Chicago) and steals (5, Jan. 8 at Toronto).
4) DeAndre' had the best left-handed dunk of the season.
And Bembry isn't left-handed.
Try watching this DeAndre' Bembry dunk fewer than three times. I dare you. pic.twitter.com/1diLRGGr6v— FOX Sports: Hawks (@HawksOnFSSE) January 31, 2019
5) DeAndre' led the Hawks in steals.
Not only did Bembry set his career high mark in steals, but he also led the entire Hawks team with 105. Those 105 steals placed him 22nd overall among all NBA players. Bembry ended the season 16th in the NBA in deflections (200) as well.
The steals and deflections weren’t just empty numbers. When the Hawks needed a go-to defensive stopper on the wing off the bench, it was almost always Bembry who got the call.
NEXT UP: