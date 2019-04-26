Five Important Facts About DeAndre' Bembry's 2018-19 Season

Story by KL Chouinard

1) DeAndre' was the only Hawk to play in all 82 games.

After playing 38 games in his rookie season and 26 in his sophomore campaign, Bembry went wire-to-wire for the Hawks in 2018-19.

"I needed this season, to be honest, to put myself out there," he said. "I haven't really done anything, to be honest, since I've been here. Rookie year, didn't play at all. Last year, I was hurt with so many injuries. This year, with the new coaching staff coming in, new trainers, everything, I just felt like it was a fresh start for me. I think that really helped me and was the start for me. This past summer was my best summer as far as getting better and I think it showed. I just tried to come in, play hungry, humble, and it just shows who I am. I needed this year to show the league, show myself, gain some confidence, and show the type of player I am."

2) DeAndre' set a number of career-best marks.

Coming off the bench in 67 of his 82 games, Bembry set career highs in points per game (8.4), assists per game (2.5), rebounds per game (4.4) and steals per game (1.3).