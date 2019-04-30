Five Facts About Dewayne Dedmon's 2018-19 Season

2) Before coming to Atlanta, Dewayne was 0 for 1 on threes in his career. In two seasons in Atlanta, Dewayne has made 133 of 358 threes (37.2 percent).

This season, Dedmon made 83 of 217 threes (38.2 percent). When defenses adjusted their schemes to pack the paint, Dedmon made them pay for leaving him open. He had six games with four or more threes.

3) The 29-year-old Dedmon has only been playing basketball for 11 years.

In other words, he has spent over half of his time playing organized basketball in the world's best league.

"It definitely means a lot considering I started a lot later than a lot of the other guys in the locker-room, so every year is special," Dedmon said. "I talk to my family, I talk to my friends all the time – I’ve played more years in the NBA than I have before that ever, which is crazy because you got kids coming in playing AAU, playing when they were young. It’s just a blessing to be in this position. I'm just very appreciative."

Dedmon made himself into an above average three-point shooter, shot 81.4 percent from the free-throw line this season and even became one of the Hawks' go-to players for technical free throws – proof positive that he has worked unbelievably hard to make up for lost time relative to most of his NBA peers.

4) Dedmon was the perfect partner to what Trae Young and John Collins did on offense.

When Young and Collins ran the pick and roll, Dedmon showed both the flexibility to be used as a second screener on double-screen actions and the ability to be a threat off the ball as a three-point shooter. The versatility of his offensive game stood out because it was even more rare coming from a 7-foot rim protector.