Eight Things We Learned About Collins' Sophomore Season

3) The Hawks played significantly better with John in the lineup.

The Hawks struggled in October and November, and the absence of Collins loomed large in those difficulties. Once Collins returned, the Hawks played a level of basketball that exceeded the expectations that most experts laid out for them before the season began.

For the season, the Hawks posted a record of 24-35 with Collins as the starting power forward; they were 5-18 in games that he either missed or came off the bench.

All season long, Collins stood out as the team's best rim-runner and rebounder, and one can very easily make the case that Collins was the team's most unique and irreplaceable player. With him in the lineup, the whole nature of the offense changed; opponents committed more defensive attention to the paint. As a result, the Hawks generated better looks at the basket.

With Collins on the floor, the Hawks posted a net rating of -1.4 points per 100 possessions. Without him, that number dropped to -8.2 points per 100 possessions. Collins had as big an impact on success as any Hawk for the 2018-19 season.