Hawks Star John Collins Joins Hawks Foundation and State Farm® to Extend Goodr Partnership Fighting Local Food Insecurity

ATLANTA -– Today the Atlanta Hawks announced that Hawks star John Collins has joined forces with the Hawks Foundation and State Farm to extend their partnership with Goodr, an Atlanta-based social impact startup leveraging technology to reduce food waste and end hunger, to continue providing support in their efforts to combat food insecurity during the current COVID-19 crisis for the most vulnerable populations: senior citizens and low-income students who rely on subsidized school meals for daily nourishment. Donations from Collins, the Hawks Foundation and State Farm, will allow Goodr to provide three more pop-up grocery stores in underserved communities throughout Metro Atlanta and to continue delivering food and supplies directly to senior citizens at senior facilities or their homes in the coming weeks.

“The city of Atlanta is my home, which is why it’s so important for me to help the local community and give back during these difficult times. I am especially excited that we are continuing to support our arena part-time staff, who often work additional jobs to make ends meet with these groceries,” said Collins. “I’m proud to be working with the Hawks Foundation, State Farm and Goodr to make sure people are getting the food and meals they need.”

One of the three pop-up grocery stores will serve Atlanta Hawks & State Farm Arena part-time team members who expressed they are in need. The Hawks & State Farm Arena employ more than 1100 part-time team members with many having multiple jobs affected by the pandemic. The other two grocery stores will be located at Lucky Shoals Park in Gwinnett County and Gresham Park in Dekalb County, both home to basketball courts previously renovated through the Hawks Foundation. There is also a State Farm Good Neighbor Club located inside of Lucky Shoals Park Community Recreation Center, these clubs serve as comprehensive learning and entertainment hubs for the community. Goodr will continue to adapt its normal operations to comply with CDC guidelines which recommend social distancing and avoidance of large gatherings. The deliveries will utilize drive/walk-through systems to distribute the food. Kia Motors America will be assisting with home deliveries to senior citizens by providing Kia Sorento sport utility vehicles that will be driven by local volunteers.

Within the last six weeks, Goodr has hosted six pop-up grocery stores for residents in the Metro Atlanta area through support from the Hawks Foundation and State Farm, collaborating with the City of Atlanta Department of Parks and Recreation to host the first five and the team’s official G League affiliate, the College Park Skyhawks, as well as City of College Park Recreation and Cultural Arts Department for the sixth. More than 2,700 families and 400 senior citizens were provided with two-weeks’ worth of groceries.

“The pop-up grocery stores that we’ve done in partnership with the Atlanta Hawks and State Farm have meant so much to the Atlanta community. Each week registration filled up in a matter of minutes because food is a resource that people can’t live without,” said Jasmine Crowe, Founder & CEO of Goodr Inc. “During these critical times I’m thrilled to be extending the reach with additional pop-ups and home deliveries in Metro Atlanta and serving the community when it’s needed, now more than ever.”

Each pop-up grocery store is expected to serve more than 300 families with two weeks of groceries comprised of approximately 20 pounds of food (fresh produce, shelf-stable items, meat, etc.) depending on the family size.

“The past few weeks of working with the Atlanta Hawks and Goodr to support our neighbors in and around Atlanta during this crisis have been both humbling and inspiring,” said Dan Krause, Senior Vice President at State Farm. “In times like this, it’s so important that we truly live our mission to help others, and we’re honored to have the opportunity to do that through these weekly efforts.”

Registration opens every Monday morning for future pop-up grocery stores. Participants must register atGoodrPopUp.Splashthat.com and will receive confirmation on dates and times of the pop-up grocery stores.