Hawks Nominate Jason Joines Of BlazeSports America For 2021 Jr. NBA Coach Of The Year

ATLANTA – The Hawks announced their nomination of Coach Jason Joines of BlazeSports America (Norcross, Ga.) as the club’s 2021 Atlanta market Jr. NBA Coach of the Year during halftime of Thursday’s game vs. Orlando. During a special pregame recognition, the Hawks also recognized Jamie Gladney of Henry County Hurricanes Wheelchair Basketball (McDonough, Ga.) as their 2020 Atlanta market nomination.

Each year the Hawks, along with participating NBA and WNBA teams, nominate a Jr. NBA Coach of the Year, who isaking a positive impact on children by demonstrating outstanding integrity, character and leadership. From the grassroots level to the professional level, the positive impact that a coach can have on an athlete is invaluable. A coach’s role extends beyond wins and losses to teaching life lessons and developing young people into healthy, confident and respectful adults through the medium of sport.

“We are thrilled to recognize Coach Joines for the meaningful impact he is making in our community through the sport of basketball,” said Hawks’ Vice President of Basketball Development Jon Babul. “His leadership, passion for coaching and positive spirit inspires his players to strive to achieve their full potential on and off the court.”

Joines has been the coach of BlazeSports America’s varsity wheelchair basketball teams for eight years. During his tenure, the team had two second-place finishes at the NWBA (National Wheelchair Basketball Association) Junior National Tournament. Joines was chosen based on the positive impact that he has made on the lives of all his players both on and off the court by demonstrating outstanding integrity, character and leadership. Joines’ on-court success has led to numerous athletes advancing to play collegiately and succeed in life beyond the sport of basketball.

Before the game, the Hawks also recognized Jamie Gladney of the Henry County Hurricanes Wheelchair Basketball team. Gladney has been the head coach of the Henry County Hurricanes Wheelchair Basketball for five years, which is highlighted by winning the 2018 GHSA (Georgia High School Association) AAASP (American Association of Adaptive Sports Programs) State Championship.

“We were unable to host Coach Gladney at a game last season due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, so to honor him tonight in front of our fans was special,” said Director of the Hawks Basketball Academy Chris Jacobs. “Gladney’s a championship coach committed to teaching his players skills for life. He is a “game changer” in the community.”

Each participating NBA, WNBA and G League team nominates a local coach, who is automatically entered into the national Coach of the Year selection process. The Jr. NBA and Positive Coaching Alliance conduct a screening process to narrow the pool of nominees to eight (8) national semifinalists. From the round of eight, an executive panel of judges, an interview, and a public fan vote via social media determine the top three finalists and the national Jr. NBA Coach of the Year winner. The top three finalists are each awarded with a financial grant to support their local youth basketball organizations.

To read more about the Jr. NBA Coach of the Year Award, visit jr.nba.com/coachoftheyear