Hawks and State Farm Unveil Good Neighbor Club at Welcome All Park

ATLANTA -– On Wednesday, the Atlanta Hawks and State Farm unveiled their first State Farm Good Neighbor Club in South Fulton, located at Welcome All Park, the sixth club renovation within the partnership. Unique to the other Good Neighbor Clubs, this space has a focus on gaming and technology, and will support the launch of the park’s esports program and expose youth to future career opportunities in the esports industry. Welcome All Park is already home to a Hawks and State Farm co-branded basketball court which was originally built in 2015.

With a commitment to provide on-going programming within these communities, the Hawks partnered with State Farm to transform rooms in the recreation centers attached to previously renovated outdoor co-branded basketball courts into Good Neighbor Clubs. The clubs serve as comprehensive learning and entertainment hubs for the community and are an extension of the team’s on-going court renovation program designed to create increased access to play throughout the Atlanta metro area.

“We are thrilled to continue our commitment to make a difference in communities with our partners at State Farm. This Good Neighbor Club, the first in South Fulton, will make a huge impact on the youth in this area, just as the basketball court has provided access to play to thousands throughout the years”, said David Lee, Executive Vice President of External Affairs and Executive Director of the Hawk Foundation. “We will continue to bring programming back into the neighborhoods attached to our co-branded courts with the intention of always having a presence within those centers.”

This Good Neighbor Club renovation included the addition of three brand new video game stations equipped with XBOX One X consoles, two desktop computers, an entertainment space with a new seating area to include a couch, a flat screen TV and a PlayStation 5, a reading nook equipped with iPads, a dedicated classroom space for programming, new paint and carpet, two new gaming tables (pool, Ping-Pong, and ice hockey capable) and a Hawks and State Farm co-branded graphic wall.

“At State Farm, being a ‘Good Neighbor’ isn’t just a slogan; it’s at the core of who we are and what we do. As we see it, a big part of being a ‘Good Neighbor’ is continuously investing in our communities,” said Dan Krause, State Farm Senior Vice President. “We’re excited to build on our partnership with the Atlanta Hawks and show how much we care about our neighbors in Atlanta with the opening of this sixth Good Neighbor Club at Welcome All Recreation Center.”

In attendance at Wednesday’s event were Atlanta Hawks Guard Brandon Goodwin, students from the surrounding neighborhood that participate in the summer camp at Welcome All Park, officials from the City of South Fulton, Atlanta Hawks staff, and State Farm employees and agents. Hawks Executive Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer Andrew Saltzman, State Farm Senior Vice President Dan Krause, City of South Fulton Mayor William Edwards, and City of South Fulton Councilwoman Helen Willis gave remarks, respectively.

"The Atlanta Hawks are making great things happen on and off the court. We are so proud of them for a thrilling season," said City of South Fulton Mayor William "Bill" Edwards. "We are just as proud to partner with them in enriching the lives of our youth. We are not done yet. We hope to join the Hawks in other valuable projects in the future."

“I am proud of the continued commitment from State Farm and the Atlanta Hawks to ensure the youth in the City of South Fulton have a safe and enjoyable environment to further their sports and educational opportunities,” said City of South Fulton Councilwoman Helen Willis. “The Good Neighbor Club is a true example of a community partnership with local government working collaboratively together.”

As part of the festivities, the 50 summer campers participated in a variety of events after the unveiling of the Good Neighbor Club, including: a basketball skills and drills challenge, ping pong, a video game challenge, a dance competition and a photo opportunity with Harry the Hawk. Goodwin was a big part of the festivities, along with Hawks, State Farm, and City of South Fulton volunteers. Campers were gifted with Hawks and State Farm co-branded bags that were filled with a water bottle, notebook, mini basketball and hoop set, crew socks, gaming headsets, a mask, and a t-shirt. In the future, the Hawks and State Farm plan to host a variety of enriching activities for children and their parents or guardians at the club.

This upcoming August will mark the three-year anniversary of the partnership between the Atlanta Hawks and State Farm as naming rights partner of the team’s home venue, State Farm Arena. Since then, the two organizations have collaborated on high-impact endeavors such as: Providing free pop-up grocery stores, in partnership with Goodr Inc., for elderly and underserved citizens in Metro Atlanta during the pandemic, opening State Farm Good Neighbor Clubs at William Walker Recreation Center in Atlanta, Lucky Shoals Park in Gwinnett, Lynwood Park in Brookhaven, Bessie Branham in Decatur, Ron Anderson Recreation Center in Cobb County and now Welcome All Park in South Fulton, and expanding the Snack Pack Program which served over 24,000 snack packs to youth throughout the school year and during summer break.

To learn more about the Hawks community initiatives, please visit hawks.com/community.