Hawks And Crown Royal Honor Military Personnel During Fifth Annual ‘Crowning Courage’ Event

ATLANTA – On Monday, for a fifth consecutive season, the Atlanta Hawks and Crown Royal joined together to honor active and retired military personnel and their guests at the club’s annual ‘Crowning Courage’ event. Earlier in the day, and as an expression of gratitude for their service, the Hawks put together a premium experience for active duty and retired military personnel to enjoy the team’s game against the Washington Wizards.

“While this year’s event was a bit different due to COVID-19, the Atlanta Hawks and Crown Royal remain forever grateful to the heroes of this country,” said Hawks CEO Steve Koonin. “We know that this event is just one way that we can say ‘thank you’ for the sacrifices made by these courageous men and women.”

As part of the experience, military personnel participated in a pregame virtual fan tunnel. Throughout various moments in the game, active duty personnel were displayed in a special Wall of Gratitude on the TV visible LED Spectacular board behind the player benches. In addition, veterans from United Military Care were provided two suites to enjoy the experience. United Military Care provides Georgia’s veterans with food, shelter and hope and continues to impact the community by working with any veteran, regardless of age.

Throughout the game, various videos highlighting two veterans and one active duty military member aired on the centerhung at State Farm Arena. These vignettes, featuring the Director of Women Veterans, Georgia Department of Veterans Service Veda Brooks, hip-hop artist and influencer K Shiday, and Josh Merry, active in the United States Army and long-time Hawks fan who is currently stationed in Kuwait. During the filming of Merry’s video, Hawks forward John Collins, whose mother and uncle served in the United States Air Force, surprised him. Atlanta Hawks Principal Owner Jami Gertz also provided a pregame speech welcoming all of the military in attendance.

“Generosity is at the heart of everything Crown Royal strives to do and there is no one more generous than our military heroes,” said Nicky Heckles, Vice President of Crown Royal. “We are thrilled to continue this partnership for the fifth year with the Atlanta Hawks to celebrate and honor active and retired military personnel.”

At halftime of the game, one woman from every military branch was recognized. In addition, Technical Sergeant Russell Fawcett, a WWII veteran was in attendance at the game and received a custom jersey with his name on the back. Additionally, he was gifted tickets to enjoy the game with courtside seats. To round out the experience, the Lady Hawks surprised a group of women veterans in attendance with custom baskets filled with Georgia crafted gifts, Hawks gear and gift cards as an expression of gratitude for their service on behalf of Crown Royal.