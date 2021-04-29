Hawks and Chase Partner With Junior Achievement to Launch “Power Forward: How to Advance Your Career and Finances” Program for Metro Atlanta High School and College Students

ATLANTA – This week the Atlanta Hawks and Chase, the U.S. consumer and commercial banking business of JPMorgan Chase & Co, and the official bank partner of the Hawks, launched the multi-pronged “Power Forward: How to Advance Your Career and Finances” program in partnership with Junior Achievement of Georgia (JA). This initiative, aimed towards high school and college students, will consist of three separate curriculums for three different target groups in metro Atlanta. The overall program is designed to educate students in the areas of financial health and literacy, the basics of business finance, and to build their knowledge around the financial services industry.

“The Hawks are excited to partner with Chase and Junior Achievement to launch a program for high school and college students that focuses on two very important topics: financial health and critical thinking. The information that will be provided is priceless, this collaboration will help to propel program participants forward and prepare them for a bright future,” said Andrea Carter, Hawks Vice President of Corporate Social Responsibility. “It is important to us that we leverage our partnerships to impact the community around us in a positive way. Working with both Chase and Junior Achievement to bring a much-needed curriculum to the classroom will hopefully inspire students to take their financial journeys seriously.”

The first program, which was introduced this week and will last until July, is a Professional Development Webinar Series, geared towards first year college students with previous learning experience from JA led programs. The customized curriculum will feature financial literacy workshops hosted by Chase and the “Peek Behind the Curtain” series where Hawks and Chase team members will speak extensively about what they look for in potential candidates for job opportunities at their respective organizations.

“It is incredibly important that our leaders of tomorrow are prepared today to achieve their own personal financial health and goals, and feel confident to pursue careers in the financial services industry as well,” said Mark Adams, Chase’s Georgia and North Florida market director for Consumer Banking. “Through Junior Achievement and the Atlanta Hawks, Chase is excited to work directly with students in metro Atlanta to help them navigate their personal and professional financial journeys.”

The second program will begin in the fall and be conducted in-school with a curriculum focused on consultancy. Seniors from Banneker, Northview, Osborne, Norcross, and Parkview High Schools will be presented with a real-world business challenge and divided into small groups to work as a project consulting team for the with the support of both Hawks and Chase employee volunteers. This project will span nine weeks. The third program is an in-school extended case study, beginning in the Spring of 2022. The curriculum will be built around the core competency of critical and analytical thinking. More than 500 juniors from South Atlanta, Martin Luther King Jr., McNair, Savannah, and Parkview High Schools will be challenged with an engaging and relevant business case study that will enhance learning, refine students’ higher-order skills, and provide opportunities for students to create connections to the Hawks and Chase brands by learning from their employees throughout the process. This project will span six weeks.

Junior Achievement of Georgia is dedicated to giving young people the knowledge and skills they need to own their economic success, plan for their future, and make educated academic and economic choices. The organization offers multiple programs, including in-class programs, JA BizTown, JA Finance Park and 3DE by Junior Achievement, all of which focus on entrepreneurship, personal financial literacy and workforce readiness. JA of Georgia serves 175,000 students statewide in an average year.

“We are thrilled to be launching our partnership with the Atlanta Hawks and Chase, and are looking forward to the exposure and opportunities it will provide for our 3DE students,” said John Hancock, Junior Achievement of Georgia President and CEO. “Giving high school students a chance to interact with professionals from both of these companies will help them to further expand their future goals and hone in on what it will take to achieve those goals.”

In 2020, the Atlanta Hawks and Chase announced an integrated multi-year partnership with several pillar programs focused on increasing financial health in Atlanta’s communities, and creating economic opportunity for local residents. This partnership has since produced two “Chase Chats”, a series of small group sessions focused on financial health through impactful conversations, that have featured guests like NBA Legend and Hawks co-owner Grant Hill and Atlanta Hawks icon, Dominique Wilkins.

Visit Hawks.com/community to learn more about Atlanta Hawks community efforts.