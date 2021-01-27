Atlanta Hawks Launch Third Annual ‘Black History Month Assist Challenge’ To Support And Bring Awareness To The Prostate Cancer Foundation

ATLANTA – During Tuesday night’s Hawks game presented by Emory Healthcare, the Hawks announced the official launch of the third annual Black History Month Assist Challenge. The announcement, featuring Hawks Vice Chairman of the Board and Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer Grant Hill and Bradley Carthon, MD, PhD of Winship Cancer Institute of Emory University, discussed the importance of bringing greater awareness to prostate cancer through a video called Uncomfortable Questions. One in eight men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer in his lifetime, and African American men are 76 percent more likely to develop prostate cancer than a Caucasian man.

Launched in 2019, the Black History Month Assist Challenge has raised $318,000 to support life-saving research through the Prostate Cancer Foundation in addition to generating millions of impressions through various forms of media to promote the work of PCF. Throughout the month of February, for every assist registered by the Hawks, the Hawks Foundation will donate $250 to the Prostate Cancer Foundation. The Hawks are set to officially begin this challenge on Monday, Feb. 1 with the team’s home game against the Los Angeles Lakers at State Farm Arena.

“We are thrilled and honored that the Hawks have joined our efforts in reaching out to save men’s lives,” said Christine Jones, COO, PCF. “This past year has put a spotlight on the need for more health equity programs to solve the cancer rate disparity issue in Black men. During Black History Month, the NBA will help us bring awareness about the facts regarding prostate cancer, and what men need to do to know their risks and numbers.”

As part of last year’s challenge, the Hawks were joined by Brooklyn Nets, Chicago Bulls, Detroit Pistons, Indiana Pacers, Philadelphia 76ers, and the Phoenix Suns for their own respective campaigns. This year, the Chicago Bulls and Phoenix Suns have pledged to participate.

“Teaming up with the Hawks for this campaign continues our mission to lessen the burden of cancer and ultimately improve the overall health and wellness of the citizens of Georgia and beyond,” said Adam Marcus, interim executive director at Winship Cancer Institute.

At Winship Cancer Institute, Emory Healthcare clinicians provide comprehensive care through an extensive network of facilities across the metro area, including medical oncology, surgical oncology, radiation oncology, diagnostic imaging and other services. Winship launched the first-of-its-kind multi-pronged program to educate and bring awareness to the disease, which affects more than four million men in the United States.

Stay up to date on the Hawks’ pledge total for the Prostate Cancer Foundation and find additional resources provided by Winship Cancer Institute by visiting Hawks.com/PCF.