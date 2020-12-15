Atlanta Hawks and State Farm® Host Holiday Giving Pop-Up to Celebrate First Co-Branded Basketball Court and State Farm Good Neighbor Club in Cobb County

ATLANTA -– As part of the Atlanta Hawks annual ‘Season of Giving’ initiative, this past Saturday the Hawks and State Farm hosted a Holiday Giving Pop-Up event for families in Cobb County to celebrate the grand opening of the brand new Atlanta Hawks and State Farm co-branded basketball court and State Farm Good Neighbor Club (GNC), located at Ron Anderson Recreation Center at Wild Horse Creek Park in Cobb County. Cobb County is Georgia's third most-populous county, located just 10 miles northwest of Atlanta, with a population of more than 760,500 living in the 340-square mile area.

To provide a safe experience for the community while navigating the pandemic, the pop-up functioned as a drive-thru where families were able to receive gifts for their children without leaving their vehicles. The Hawks and State Farm worked with Cobb County to preregister families and collect wish lists from the gift recipients beforehand. In addition to receiving gifts on their wish lists, each child received a Hawks and State Farm co-branded mask, scarf, beanie, puzzle, hand sanitizer pack and a $50 Walmart gift card.

“We are excited to partner with State Farm to bring a Good Neighbor Club and brand-new basketball court to Cobb County during this unique holiday season,” said Andrea Carter, Hawks Vice President of Corporate Social Responsibility. “Being able to celebrate these new offerings in a safe way, in consideration of the ongoing pandemic, was our focus. With the help of State Farm and Cobb County, we were able to continue our holiday tradition of giving back to the community through this event.”

The new Good Neighbor Club is a renovated room that was previously outdated and underutilized at the Ron Anderson Recreation Center. It will now be used as a multi-purpose game room. The room features new paint and carpet, Hawks and State Farm co-branded wall vinyl graphics and a wood board application, two televisions, a classroom area that includes tables, chairs and a pull down projector screen, a game area with two multi-use game tables, a couch, bar stools, video games, board games, books, iPads, and virtual reality goggles. The room is also now equipped with WiFi.

“Creating smiles and inspiring young minds to dream bigger dreams is what this is all about,” said DeWayne Griffin, State Farm Enterprise Technology Executive. “This is why we are excited to once again partner with the Atlanta Hawks to unveil our fifth Good Neighbor Club.”

The new Hawks and State Farm co-branded basketball court located at Wild Horse Creek Park is the 28th court built by the Atlanta Hawks Foundation since the beginning of this initiative in 2015 and was physically delivered by UPS, the Official Logistics Partner of the Atlanta Hawks. The State Farm Good Neighbor Club located inside of the recreation center is the fifth room renovation since the beginning of this initiative in partnership with State Farm in 2019, and the first in Cobb County.

“Partnering with the Atlanta Hawks and State Farm has been an amazing and rewarding journey. Through this initiative, the Ron Anderson Recreation Center and Wildhorse Creek Park received a renovated game room and a new outdoor basketball court,” said Mario Henson, Cobb County PARKS Division Manager. “However, the biggest reward was being able to engage the community through the Holiday Giving Pop-Up. This event was a true representation of what working with partners who share the same vision as the Cobb PARKS Department to “create memories” looks like.”

Wild Horse Creek Park and Ron Anderson Recreation Center are open and allowing only socially distanced activities within their facilities. At future activities, temperature checks will be required to enter the facility and masks are encouraged. During the current COVID-19 pandemic, only five students will be allowed inside of the Good Neighbor Club at a time and will be required to maintain social distance. Those participants who choose to enjoy the new outdoor court must bring their own ball.

Visit Hawks.com/community to learn more about Atlanta Hawks community efforts.