Cam Reddish is a Difference-Maker

Did you ever see a picture of Cam Reddish next to a power forward on the Hawks or a center on some other team and think, "Wait a minute. Cam looks big. He's almost as tall as that player that is standing next to him. Did he get taller recently?"

Given that he just turned 22 years old recently, the question begs asking of Reddish himself. Did he grow in the offseason?

"I don't know. I think I was 6-8 last year. I think I'm still 6-8," Reddish said hesitantly. "I feel a little stronger, but I don't feel like I'm taller."

Regardless of whether it happened recently or in years past, the Hawks are going to need both Reddish's length and strength as they navigate the next couple of months. Without De'Andre Hunter, who will miss approximately eight weeks following right wrist tendon surgery, Reddish – who has a 7-1 wingspan – is the longest option that head coach Nate McMillan can throw at an opponent's best and biggest wing players.

In the Hawks' Wednesday win over the Boston Celtics, Reddish guarded Jayson Tatum when Tatum re-entered the game at the start of the second quarter against the Hawks' reserves. On Boston's first possession of the quarter, Marcus Smart tried to make a short perimeter pass to Tatum, but Reddish timed it and quickly shut off the angle, deflecting the ball away and gliding in for an easy basket.

The play typified Reddish's 19-point, 3-steal effort to cap a week that saw the Hawks' bench lift its performance in four home wins. Head coach Nate McMillan likes having Reddish play with veterans like Danilo Gallinari and Lou Williams.

"Cam got a hot hand and we started to feed him," McMillan said after the Boston game. "Lou did a good job of calling sets for Cam, and Cam did a great job of making plays to finish."

Reddish heated up in the second quarter of Saturday's win over Charlotte, too, scoring three field goals in a two-minute span. In the final minute of the fourth quarter, he hit the game-icing three-point shot and finished with 17 points.