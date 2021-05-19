From Building To Believing: Award-Winning Author Ian Thomsen Chronicles The Making Of The Hawks In Three-Part Series Exclusive To Hawks.com

ATLANTA – Today the Atlanta Hawks announced that Ian Thomsen, one of the NBA’s most respected writers and voices for more than three decades, has penned a three-part feature, detailing the building of the 2020-21 Hawks team, exclusively for Hawks.com. The first piece entitled “The Investment” is available now here, with the final two chapters available on Thursday and Friday respectively.

Thomsen has covered the NBA since the 1980s at The Boston Globe before spending two decades as a senior writer at Sports Illustrated where he wrote profiles of NBA stars at the NBA Draft, the Finals, Olympic Games and other major moments. Widely known for his longform storytelling, his book The Soul of Basketball details the 2010-11 NBA season and its legacy-defining impact on a number of its stars.

At 41-31 (.569), the Hawks finished 5th in the Eastern Conference, earning their first trip to the NBA Playoffs since the 2016-17 season. Overcoming an injury-ravaged season where the team finished in the top three in games missed due to injury, the Hawks rebounded from a 14-20 start to finish 27-11 with the Eastern Conference’s top record since March 1.

Atlanta enters their playoff matchup against the New York Knicks on a four-game win streak and having won 11 straight at State Farm Arena, the longest active home win streak in the NBA.

ABOUT IAN THOMSEN

Ian Thomsen, author of The Soul of Basketball, has been writing about the NBA since the 1980s, when he covered all three of the Magic Johnson-Larry Bird NBA Finals for The Boston Globe. He covered the NBA fulltime for 15 years as a senior writer at Sports Illustrated and for another two years at NBA.com. As sports columnist with the International Herald Tribune, the world’s largest newspaper, he was based in Paris and London for a total of six years. He also was a charter staff member of The National Sports Daily. Thomsen, who currently works for Northeastern University, lives in Boston.