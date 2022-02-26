Bogdan Bogdanovic is a Difference-Maker Off the Bench

By KL Chouinard

In a lot of ways, the Hawks find themselves in the same spot that they occupied this time last season: needing a strong stretch run to help them meet their season's goals. They succeeded in making a late-season push last season, and Bogdan Bogdanovic played as big a role as anyone.

After April 1 last season, Bogdanovic averaged 22.0 points per game while shooting 50.6 percent from the field, 49.5 percent from three and 88.9 percent at the free-throw line. The Hawks went 17-5 in the games he played in, and he connected on a stupendous volume of threes: his 101 threes after April 1 ranked second only to Stephen Curry over the same period. In his role as a floor-spacer and secondary playmaker, Bogdanovic was the perfect complement to Trae Young on offense.

In the past few weeks, Bogdanovic has shown signs of a similar late-season crescendo. Through the first 54 games of the season, Bogdanovic's season-high mark for scoring was 20 points. He has since topped that mark in four of his last five outings, setting three new season-high marks along the way, including a 27-point effort vs. Chicago Thursday. He has made 19 of 42 threes (45.2 percent) over those five games.

While the mid-season resurgence mirrors last season, the manner in which he has done it is quite the opposite. Bogdanovic began last season coming off the bench before getting a boost from a starting role. This season, the switch back to the 6th-man role has put the ball in his hands more and he has done a lot with it.

"I like his aggressiveness. He’s playing with the second unit and that allows him to play with the ball a little bit more," head coach Nate McMillan said. "With him coming off the bench, we’ve been able to feature him."

Shortly after returning from a knee injury in late January, Bogdanovic made it clear that he had no issues with the role. “I never cared in my career. I always wanted to win. I will never put that in my head. I like to go out and play the game that I love, so if Coach thinks that can make (us) win the game, then you know, I will do whatever it takes. In the summertime, you can see what (your goal is) and you can talk, but now, you have to sacrifice."

More recently, Bogdanovic agreed with McMillan that the bench role helps him find a rhythm to play on the ball a bit more. "I believe so. I kind of play more pick-and-roll, more with the ball than only off the ball. Basically, I was never 'only a shooter' in my career, so it's better."

The results have followed: through games played Friday, Bogdanovic ranks 2nd among all NBA bench players for the month of February in both total points (156) and threes made (30).

If Bogdanovic is the 6th man, then forward Danilo Gallinari is the 7th. Or vice versa. Either way, the duo gives the Hawks a potent 1-2 combination off the bench, and Gallinari is ready to help Bogdanovic find a groove.

"Bogi is a great player, a great scorer, so we know that once he comes in, we need to call plays for him and find him. The more that he has the ball in his hands, we know that a lot of good things can happen. Especially in that second unit, we all know that we need to find him and make sure that he gets into a rhythm right away.

Even if his role has changed, his approach and preparation for it has not, a point he emphasized in his usual matter-of-fact delivery.