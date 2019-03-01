Hawks Sign B.J. Johnson to 10-Day Contract

ATLANTA - The Atlanta Hawks Basketball Club has signed forward B.J. Johnson to a 10-day contract, it was announced today.

Johnson has played in 38 games (31 starts) with the Lakeland Magic of the NBA G League, averaging 14.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.4 steals in 29.8 minutes (.476 FG%, .433 3FG%, .838 FT%).

Undrafted in 2018, Johnson played in the 2018 Summer League with the Charlotte Hornets before signing an Exhibit 10 contract with the Orlando Magic on September 5, 2018. After being waived on October 10, 2018, Johnson joined Lakeland.

A native of the Philadelphia, PA area, Johnson attended high school at Lower Merion (Ardmore, PA) before beginning his collegiate career at Syracuse. He transferred to La Salle for his final two seasons, and as a senior in 2017-18, averaged 20.8 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 35.2 minutes (.446 FG%, .359 3FG%, .869 FT%).

He will wear No. 5.