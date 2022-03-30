Birthday Celebration of the Year Set for ‘Quavo Night Presented By SportsRadio 92-9 The Game and The People's Station V-103’ on Saturday, April 2

ATLANTA – The Atlanta Hawks today announced details for ‘Quavo Night presented by SportsRadio 92-9 The Game and The People’s Station V-103’, a special night celebrating the Atlanta rap star’s birthday during the Hawks’ home game against Brooklyn on Saturday, April 2. Long known as an Atlanta sports ‘super-fan’, the night will show appreciation for both Quavo’s enthusiastic support of the Hawks as well as his philanthropic work in the local community.

The game also falls on one of the team’s Forever 404 Nights, which features the Hawks’ 2021-22 NBA City Edition uniforms and coordinating court. Prior to tipoff, Quavo will welcome fans and join with Hawks’ PA announcer Big Tigger for introduction of the starting lineups. Fans can also expect to feel the north Atlanta native’s personality and style woven throughout the game experience.

“I can’t think of a better way to celebrate [my birthday] than with a team I’ve supported for so many years,” said Quavo. “The Hawks are family to me and I’m one of their biggest supporters. I’m looking forward to taking home this win and celebrating together for the year’s best party!”

As part of the in-game entertainment, the Hawks will play a curated playlist of Quavo’s favorite Atlanta songs.



quavo_night_t-shirt.jpeg The Hawks Shop’s retail label, Forever 404, also created a limited-edition co-branded shirt that commemorates the night will be available to purchase only at the Hawks Shop at State Farm Arena. Proceeds from the shirt sales will go to the rapper’s Quavo Cares Foundation . The GRAMMY® Award-winning rapper and actor will also host students from the Boys & Girls Club of Metro Atlanta as his special guests for the game.

As part of the evening, radio talent from SportsRadio 92-9 The Game and V-103 The People’s Station will be integrated through various in-game activations and quarter breaks. Earlier this month, the Hawks and Audacy extended their multi-year integrated partnership. The extension also includes the broadcast of all 82 Hawks regular season and all postseason games on SportsRadio 92-9 The Game (WZGC-FM), the exclusive flagship home of the Atlanta Hawks since 2013, as well as 30-minute pre- and postgame shows. As part of the agreement, sister stations V-103 (WVEE-FM) and WAOK News & Talk (1380-AM) will provide additional promotional support.

“Audacy Atlanta and Sports Radio 92-9 The Game have enjoyed an amazing partnership with the Atlanta Hawks,” said SVP/Market Manager of Audacy Atlanta Rick Caffey. “We are looking forward to building on that partnership in the years to come, and we are thrilled to celebrate this news with our audience, Atlanta sports fans and the Hawks.”

The Hawks previously hosted Quavo Night in Feb. 2020, when the night was curated to reflect the rapper’s unique flair cultural influence. Hawks guard Trae Young put up his first 50-point game of his career and gifted his game-worn jersey to Quavo in a signature moment. See the video HERE.

Limited tickets remain for the Quavo Night on Saturday, April 2 and can be secured by visiting Hawks.com/tickets.