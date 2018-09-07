Atlanta Hawks Sign R.J. Hunter

ATLANTA, GA -- The Atlanta Hawks Basketball Club has signed guard R.J. Hunter, it was announced today.

Hunter has played in 44 career regular season games (one start) in three seasons with Boston, Chicago and Houston, averaging 2.6 points and 1.0 rebounds in 8.4 minutes.

Last season, he appeared in five contests on a two-way contract for the Rockets, starting one, averaging 3.8 points and 1.0 rebounds in 9.0 minutes. In 45 games (28 starts) with the Rio Grande Valley Vipers of the NBA G League, he put up 20.4 points, 3.5 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.4 steals in 30.8 minutes (.443 FG%, .377 3FG%, .803 FT%).

Hunter was originally selected in the first round (28th overall) of the 2015 NBA Draft by the Celtics as an early-entry candidate. He was a two-time Sun Belt Player of the Year at Georgia State, where he played under his father, head coach Ron Hunter. He is the Panthers’ all-time scoring leader (1,819) in three seasons.

Hunter is a native of Indianapolis, IN (Pike High School).